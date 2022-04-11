ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Women say the economy is not working well for them

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn new polling, rising prices and the economy are the main issues for...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

WSJ: Trump helped pave the way for Justice Jackson

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board writes how former President Trump's preoccupation with conspiracy theories helped pave the way for Justice Jackson. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 8, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Mark Mckinnon
Person
Al Sharpton
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy
The Associated Press

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?. Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy