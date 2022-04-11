Women say the economy is not working well for them

A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
THE Biden Administration has extended the coronavirus public health emergency by 90 days. The extension is set to preserve benefits received by low-income and vulnerable Americans. Those relying on SNAP or Medicare will be positively impacted as those who may have lost their coverage will be safe regardless of whether...
The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board writes how former President Trump's preoccupation with conspiracy theories helped pave the way for Justice Jackson. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 8, 2022.
Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
During an interview on "Varney & Co.", Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan declared there is a "good chance" Nancy Pelosi will no longer be Speaker of the House come midterm elections, due to the Democrats "screwing up" on "every single policy." REP. JIM JORDAN: I think she's probably safe in her...
A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
Government officials tell NBC News that the Biden administration, working with the CDC, is set to extend the public transportation mask mandate for 15 days. This comes as airlines have asked that the mandate be discontinued. NBC's Josh Lederman reports from the White House.April 13, 2022.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?. Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.
