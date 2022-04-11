Women say the economy is not working well for them

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO