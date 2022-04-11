ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rules Finkenauer ineligible for primary ballot

By Dan Hendrickson
 2 days ago

IOWA — Abby Finkenauer is ineligible to appear on the Democratic primary ballot for the US Senate in June, a Polk County judge has ruled. Finkenauer fell three signatures short of the requirement to appear on ballots, the judge says, after two Democrats on a state panel improperly allowed the signatures. The ruling can be appealed.

At issue are the signatures that candidates for any statewide office are required to submit from voters in a certain number of counties. Candidates are allowed to submit more than minimum number required. Three of the signatures from Allamakee and Cedar Counties that Finkenauer submitted were not dated. A state panel allowed the signatures after an initial challenge. That panel was made up of two Democrats – State Auditor Rob Sand and Attorney General Tom Miller – and one Republican – Secretary of State Paul Pate.

That ruling was challenged in court by two Iowa Republicans, Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett. They argue the signatures should’ve been disallowed and the panel violated the law by approving them. A Polk County judge has agreed with them. In his ruling , Judge Scott Beattie wrote:

The Court takes no joy in this conclusion. This Court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy. However, this Court’s job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice. It is required to rule without consideration of the politics of the day. Here the Court has attempted to fulfill that role.

Judge Scott Beattie

The Finkenauer campaign published this response on social media on Monday morning:

Our campaign submitted more than 5,000 signatures, 1,500 more signatures than are required to qualify for the ballot. We are confident that we have met the requirements to be on the ballot.

This misguided, midnight ruling is an outrageous and partisan gift to the Washington Republicans who orchestrated this meritless legal action.

We are exploring all of our options to fight back hard against this meritless partisan attack, and to ensure that the voices of Iowans will be heard at the ballot box.

Since the beginning of this campaign, I have said that democracy is on the line, and it’s clear now more than ever that Republicans will stop at nothing to silence the voices of Iowans.

Chuck Grassley’s allies in Washington are going to continue launching attack after attack on me – no matter how weak and partisan – because they know we have the momentum to win this race. We are not going to stop, we are going to continue to fight to build the coalition that can defeat Chuck Grassley in November.

Abby Finkenauer

Finkenauer is running to challenge Senator Charles Grassley in November. Democrats Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst did both qualify for the primary ballot.

Finkenauer ballot future now in Supreme Court's hands

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A lawyer for former Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Iowa asked the state Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a lower court judge’s ruling that kicked her off the June primary ballot, saying she deserves the chance to vie for the chance to run against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in […]
Iowa Supreme Court to hear case on whether Finkenauer can be on ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday afternoon over whether or not Abby Finkenauer should be allowed on the Democratic Senate primary ballot in June. Earlier this week, a Polk County judge ruled she was three votes shy of getting her name on the ballotdespite a State Objections Panel ruling […]
'Common sense' that extra food assistance ended, Sen. Grassley says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, isn’t pushing for additional food assistance benefits for the state’s residents who lost them this month. Grassley said that Congress increased temporarily increased monthly assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because so many Americans lost their jobs during restrictions and […]
GOP, Democratic Party Primary ballots for June appear to be set

Des Moines, IA- All the candidates who’ve announced campaigns for statewide office have already filed their nominating petitions in the Secretary of State’s office. Radio Iowa reports that The Iowa Secretary of State’s office has a list of candidates for the June Primaries posted online. To qualify, candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate must submit petitions with the signatures of at least 35-hundred eligible Iowa voters.
The Independent

thecheyennepost.com

President Biden to Menlo on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Joe Biden will make his first trip to Iowa since he was elected next week. Biden will join US Representative Cindy Axne in Menlo on Tuesday, April 12th. The president will give an address at POET Bioprocessing.
