Topeka, KS

E-cycle event aims to get computers, devices into hands of low to moderate-income homes

By Michael Dakota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naAja_0f5fu9dr00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Bridging the digital divide in Topeka starts Saturday when The City of Topeka and PC’s for People collect desktop computers, laptops, monitors, and tablets to be refurbished and passed on to low-income families in the area.

On Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in parking lot #1 at Stormont Vail Events Center, items will be collected and reset or repaired to provide to people in need of digital devices, according to the City of Topeka.

“This event is a terrific opportunity to help connect our low to moderate-income neighbors, and work towards the City’s digital equity goals,” said Monique Glaude’, Director of Community Engagement and Ombudsman.

Get Digital, part of the city’s new digital equity program, is a coalition made up of community members and stakeholders who want to help close the digital divide in Topeka.

“Recycling, refurbishing, and getting quality unused computers into the homes of our lower-income neighborhoods, is clearly one of the most effective ways of increasing internet adoption and bridging the digital divide,” said Lazone Grays, TSC – Get Digital Coalition Member.

TSC – Get Digital is collecting as many laptops and desktops as possible in order for these to be
refurbished, according to the City of Topeka.

“Digital Equity is a necessary tool for success in learning, socializing, and seeking support in today’s digital world. Our neighbors who do not have these resources need your support to help them bridge that digital divide,” Scott Gowan, TSC – Get Digital Coalition Member said in a statement from the city.

The event was made possible through a $250,000 grant the city received from the Kansas Health Foundation.

Other electronic items can be disposed of at the Shawnee County Household Hazardous Waste Facility
located at 131 NE 46th St. There is no charge for disposal with the exception of CRT TVs and monitors.
For additional information, please contact the County at 785-286-4381.

