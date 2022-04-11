Little Big Town to perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater

Click here to read the full article. Country star Kane Brown leads the list of nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards with four, followed by three apiece for Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson.
Joining the latter two artists as first-time nominees are Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block and Tenille Arts, and two non-country artists who appeared as guests on CMT during the year, H.E.R. and Paul Klein of LANY.
Carly Pearce, who is up for two awards, helped announce the nominations Wednesday morning on CBS, which will air the CMT Awards for the...
