Lincoln, NE

Little Big Town to perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater

By Jordan Himes
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Little Big Town will perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater at Pioneer Park on Thursday, July 28. Their opening act will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the show will go on...

www.klkntv.com

WPMI

Vince Gill to perform at Mobile Saenger Theater Friday July 15

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Vince Gill will perform at the Mobile Saenger Theater Friday July 15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/gillmob. Purchase in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.
MOBILE, AL
Morning Sun

‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ will be performed at the Broadway Theatre

A production of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ will be performed at the Broadway Theatre. ‘The Little Mermaid’ is a classic Disney movie, based on a story with the same name by Hans Christian Anderson, that follows a mermaid princess with a beautiful voice who falls in love with a human prince and makes a deal with a sea witch to be with him. ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ musical is a children’s version of the Broadway musical that was staged in the early 2000s and follows the same story with a few changes and new songs.
THEATER & DANCE
94.9 KYSS FM

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’

Taking it WAY back… Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back in 2003, at just 19 years old on the very first season, Miranda Lambert stunned the audience with a performance of an original she co-wrote with her dad. […] The post Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Top 40 Country Songs for April 2022

The Top 40 country songs on the radio for April 2022 is a fascinating mix of pop and traditional, old and new, and soft and driving. Welcome to the future, as Brad Paisley once said. A true Texan leads this month's list of the best songs on the radio. Cody...
MUSIC
KRGV

Weslaco performing arts theater reopens

A performing arts theater in Weslaco that was forced to close its doors in 2020 has reopened. Shows have been selling out at the I-Theater, known as the Water Tower Theater in downtown Weslaco. "It's a beautiful space, and it served this community for 52 years," theater director Steve Urbina...
WESLACO, TX
Variety

Kane Brown Leads CMT Awards Nominations, With Big Looks for Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini

Click here to read the full article. Country star Kane Brown leads the list of nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards with four, followed by three apiece for Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson. Joining the latter two artists as first-time nominees are Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block and Tenille Arts, and two non-country artists who appeared as guests on CMT during the year, H.E.R. and Paul Klein of LANY. Carly Pearce, who is up for two awards, helped announce the nominations Wednesday morning on CBS, which will air the CMT Awards for the...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Luke Combs Bows Out Of CMT Awards Due To Covid

Luke Combs has canceled his scheduled performance at the CMT Music Awards due to being diagnosed with Covid. He will be replaced by Old Dominion, CountryNow.com reports. While the CMT Awards aren't scheduled to take place until April 11th, Luke was supposed to pre-tape his performance with Kane Brown today (Thursday, March 24th) in Nashville.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
MUSIC
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
MUSIC

