Little Big Town to perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater

Taking it WAY back… Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back in 2003, at just 19 years old on the very first season, Miranda Lambert stunned the audience with a performance of an original she co-wrote with her dad. […] The post Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO