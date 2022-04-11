Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS
weather.gov
2 days ago
Effective: 2022-04-13 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties....
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 05:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Barry FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall is expected to continue. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following county, Barry. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 545 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. - This includes the following low water crossings Flat Creek at Highway Y, Flat Creek at Highway U, Flat Creek at Highway C and Rockhouse Creek at Farm Road 2145. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cassville, Exeter, Butterfield, Mcdowell, Jenkins, Wheelerville and Ridgley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain that fell Wednesday will cause the river to rise. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...From early this morning to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. At 17.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 07/09/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-14 06:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Nobles; Rock HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Nobles and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Pipestone While snow will remain light this morning, wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will bring reduced visibility at times. Accumulations will be minor but please use caution traveling as the visibility could quickly fall and some slick spots will be possible on roads.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adams; Brown WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-14 04:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 038, 039, AND 040 * WIND...West winds sustained 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity is forecast to range from 13 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-14 05:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Snow across the region will continue to diminish slowly. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-04-14 04:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING Snow has decreased or ended. Little further accumulation is expected.
Effective: 2022-04-14 05:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Davison; Hanson; McCook; Minnehaha HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook and Minnehaha Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-14 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check the latest road report from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Stutsman WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow and some blowing snow. Only an inch or two of additional accumulation is expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Reduced visibility from time to time. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads and blowing snow to reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-14 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Visibility may be reduced to less than one mile at times as snow showers move through today.
Effective: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Strong winds and extremely low relative humidity values will persist today and Friday across most of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands, the Northeast Plains and East Central Plains this afternoon and evening. Critical fire weather conditions will return Friday afternoon and evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and west 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10 percent today and Friday. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-14 04:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink Light to moderate snow showers will track across northeastern South Dakota and west central Minnesota this morning, and in combination with the ongoing strong winds, will result in periods of visibilities reduced to less than one mile at times. Please use caution if traveling this morning.
Effective: 2022-04-14 07:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie Line of showers with gusty winds will impact portions of eastern Trumbull, Mahoning, southeastern Ashtabula, Erie and Crawford Counties through 845 AM EDT At 759 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers along a line extending from 6 miles north of Northwest Harborcreek to near Dennison. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Corry, Edinboro, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City, Cambridge Springs, Kinsman, Waterford and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0