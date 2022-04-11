Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain that fell Wednesday will cause the river to rise. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...From early this morning to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. At 17.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 07/09/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BUTLER COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO