Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:26:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 hours. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Mississinewa River near Ridgeville. .Significant rainfall from thunderstorms yesterday and last evening has caused water levels on the Mississinewa River at Ridgeville to rise quickly. Brief minor flooding is expected this morning. This flooding will impact a few local roads and should recede quickly later today. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississinewa River near Ridgeville. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Lowland agricultural flooding along CR 100 W just north of the river. High water affecting a small portion of River Road just east of SR 1 and north of the river. Water is within a few feet vertically of the approaches to SR 1 bridge in western Randolph county. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 10.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage later this morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO