UK weather forecast LIVE – Easter weekend MIRACLE with temperatures to suddenly hit 20C making it hotter than Greece

By Ije Teunissen-Oligboh
 4 days ago

BRITAIN is set to be as hot as Greece by midweek as scorching 18C Spring heat blasts through the UK.

According to data available from WXCharts, temperatures are expected to reach mid-teens in the southeast of England by Wednesday.

Regions including London, East and West Sussex will enjoy a warm spell ahead of the Easter weekend.

Residents in Kent and Surrey could enjoy temperatures ranging from 16 and 18 degrees, the same temperatures as the hottest part of Greece - where temperatures around the Greek port city of Thessaloniki will sit at a milder 15C and 16C.

Met Office weather meteorologist Aidan McGivern has also said: “Warmer weather is on the way for the start of the week, and we could even see 20C in the southeast.

“The general trend is for it to turn warmer with higher pressure increasingly likely through the week and into the following week.

“There is still the chance of some rain mainly in the west.”

Read our UK weather blog below for the latest forecasts and updates.

  • UK forecast for tomorrow
  • Cloud and showery rain affecting many areas, with a chance of thunder by afternoon.
  • Some bright warm spells across parts of the south. Chilly, grey and damp for the northeast.

'Increasingly warm' in London

From Wednesday to Friday Londoners will notice it becoming Increasingly warm.

There will be sunny spells Wednesday with cloudier periods and scattered showers.

Thursday and Friday largely dry and bright but there will be the odd morning mist and fog patches likely, slower to clear around coasts.

  • London forecast for tonight
  • A dry but increasingly cloudy evening with an area of rain, perhaps heavy, will arrive in the south around midnight and push northwards.
  • Winds easing away from eastern coasts with minimum temperatures of 8 °C.
  • Not the same weather for all today
  • Showers for some and cloudy for many across the country.
  • Today's been warmer and sunnier in many areas than it has been in others.
  • Thunder may be on the cards for southern and central England and Wales.

Find out what the Met Office is saying about the weather near you over Easter weekend

Temperatures in the capital to reach 20C this week

Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far.

After a few cloudy days and some showers, there is warmth and cause for ice creams around the corner.

Right in time for Easter weekend, if you're in London this weekend, you're in luck - Saturday and Sunday should be about 20C with Sunday being the drier of the two days.

  • Drier weather expected as the month goes on
  • Higher pressure as we leave Spring and enter Summer is on its way
  • Dry, warm weather is on the horizon, particularly in the South though overnight frosts are to be expected.
  • Longer spells of dry, settled weather can be looked forward to.

Next week looks set to be another week of ups and downs

The last few weeks have had days with all the weathers it seems, and next week appears to be no different.

Starting off with mist and fog, there'll be mainly fine days throughout the South and eastern areas with light winds.

For the rest of the time, there will likely be rain and clouds, with bursts of sunshine and heavier winds.

What does it mean when they talk about high and low pressure?

The type of pressure can cause different weather at different times of the year.

High and low pressure systems have a direct impact on the weather we experience in the UK.

In Summer, high pressure tends to bring about the bright, warm days we look forward to.

In the Winter, high pressure instead brings dry, cold, frosty days.

The hot weather is right around the corner but there are ways to stay cool in the heat

It's great when it's hot, but when it's too hot it can be uncomfortable

In England there is an average 2000 heat-related deaths each year.

Older people, and particularly those with underlying health conditions are at more risk due to heat.

The main problem is a lack of water. Dehydration can be very dangerous.

Overheating can cause breathing issues, particularly for those who already have a problem with their breathing.

And heatstroke or heat exhaustion can cause fainting and other issues.

The rest of the week is looking mostly dry

Some sunshine throughout the rest of the week.

Dry for most from Wednesday onwards, some sunshine, but low cloud often around coasts.

Cloudier with occasional rain in the northwest.

Continuing warm.

As it gets sunnier, make sure you protect yourself from UV

We can't see UV but it can be very dangerous.

We hear often about protecting our skin but our eyes are actually 10 times more sensitive than our skin.

Sunglasses are the best way to protect our eyes from UV damage.

Wraparound glasses are the best type as they block out the light. Besides that, it's best to wear glasses between 11am and 3pm.

  • Stay in the know about the rainfall in your area
  • The Met Office tool shows almost live rainfall across the UK.
  • The map shows rainfall radar at five minute intervals.
  • Find out here where and when rain might fall where you are.

Dealing with hay fever? Climate change might affect it

One of the main things to consider is increased rainfall.

Increased rainfall may make pollen season lengthen, causing pollen concentration to increase.

There may also be a change in the distribution of allergenic plants. These plants produce more pollen which would also increase the pollen concentration in the air.

What's tonight's weather like?

Chilly across Scotland but no sign of snow.

Mild throughout the rest of UK, especially southern England and Wales.

Cloudy with rain or showers, some heavy bursts spreading north across England and Wales later.

Windy.

As the day draws on, the rain is moving north

The southwest will experience mainly dry spells throughout the rest of today.

The showery rain in the southwest from this morning is clearing and moving northwards across many other western and northern areas.

It'll be mostly dry with some sunny spells elsewhere, especially southern and eastern England. Windy but warmer.

  • What's Easter weekend weather going to be like?
  • Mainly light winds and low coastal clouds.
  • Rain, winds and cloud will be the predominant factors this weekend. Be sure to take your umbrella with you!
  • Good morning, all! It's Ije Teunissen-Oligboh here, bring you all the weather news today.

Make the most of the warm weather, as it may not last

Jim Dale, the founder of British Weather Services, told Express.co.uk that “there’s definitely warmth there” ahead of the weekend.

He noted the “sun has got its hat on”, which will likely stay for a “settled, pleasant Easter”.

But those who love the balmy days should make the most of them.

By the end of the Easter weekend, temperatures will dip toward zero in the early mornings.

WXCharts says the south-east and north-west of the country will wake to -1C on Monday, April 18.

It'll be colder still in Wales, with -2C predicted.

Warmest weather to begin middle of this week

Meteorologists say the best day for warmth is likely to be Wednesday.

"Through Thursday, some showers are likely to develop in places, and some rain may spread into the far west later," they said.

"For the rest of the period, a northwest-southeast split of weather is likely to form, with the northwest remaining more changeable with strong winds and rain at times.

"Some rain may occasionally spread into parts in the southeast at first but it is likely to turn dry and become generally much more settled, though perhaps rather cloudy, in the south, with lighter winds through to the end of this period.

"Temperatures are expected to be above average, and warm at times for the south."

Brits to bask in 20C sunshine

STUNNING spring weather will return for the Easter weekend - and Brits will bask in 20C sunshine after the bitter Arctic blast.

The mercury is set to rocket following a chilly spell of weather which saw lambs lifted into the air by a 144mph tornado, freezing frost and the very unwelcome return of wintry snow.

Met Office forecasters said the weather will be "mostly dry with light winds" - although it's likely to be cloudy near the coastline.

Aidan McGivern of the Met Office said: "Warmer weather is on the way from the start of next week.

"We could even see 20C in the south-east."

Storm Diego causing chaos in Europe

France is preparing for Storm Diego, which could hit the UK’s south-eastern coastlines.

Strong winds and storms are forecast to reach France on Friday, which might also affect the coastlines of the UK.

Th4 UK may need to prepare for a spell of bad weather if the storm does reach England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Gpxd_0f5ftNsZ00

Long range forecast for 23 April – 7 May

According to the Met Office, the period between the 23 April and the 7 May may see longer spells of dry weather.

The forecaster has predicted that: “towards the end of April high pressure is likely to become dominant, with longer spells of dry and settled weather possible, especially in the south.

“Temperatures are anticipated to stay above average during this period.”

How does the start of the week look for Londoners?

Monday will be largely dry with spells of hazy sunshine, however thicker cloud is possible across western parts at times and may produce the odd shower.

There will be brisk winds easing through the afternoon with maximum temperatures of 17 °C.

Outbreaks of rain clearing north Tuesday morning and turning largely dry with sunny spells during the afternoon.

Sunny spells and scattered showers Wednesday. Perhaps cloudier Thursday, but largely dry. Becoming increasingly warm.

'Sun has got its hat on'

Jim Dale, the founder of British Weather Services, told Express.co.uk that “there’s definitely warmth there” ahead of the weekend.

He noted the “sun has got its hat on”, which will likely stay for a “settled, pleasant Easter”.

But those who love the balmy days should make the most of them.

By the end of the Easter weekend, temperatures will dip toward zero in the early mornings.

