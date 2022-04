Travis Barker has got a tattoo in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.Hawkins died last month while on tour with the band in Colombia. While no cause of death has been confirmed, a toxicology report confirmed he had 10 different substances in his body, including opioids and antidepressants.Barker, who is the drummer for Blink-182, posted pictures on Instagram of him getting the tattoo and also wrote the caption: “HAWK forever”.Barker was accompanied to the inking by his fiancé Kourtney Kardashian. The tattoo is a drawing of a hawk on the top of his foot. Barker previously paid...

