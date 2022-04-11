ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$35k reward offered for information in Midtown homicide

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle and suspects involved in a Midtown homicide case.

Desmond Ramone Key, 35 was gunned down on April 4 around 2:44 a.m outside The Dagny apartments at 888 Juniper Street. Surveillance video showing a car believed to be involved in the case can be seen above.

Desmond Ramone Key

APD said during a press conference Friday that Key – a Morehouse graduate, and father of two – was the victim of a “targeted robbery.”

Anyone who may have seen something that night or anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $35,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

APD is also investigating two other homicide cases that occurred over the weekend:

On Sunday around 5 a.m., officers responded to 800 W. Marietta Street regarding a person injured call. Upon arrival, officers located a person who appeared to have been shot. The victim did not survive their injuries. Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On April 8 around 5:30 pm, police were dispatched to a person shot call at 245 Argus Circle NW.  Upon arrival, officers located a male with gunshot wounds.  The male was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The investigation continues.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
