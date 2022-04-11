ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Five more House lawmakers test positive for COVID

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Five more House lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, adding to the growing number of Washington, D.C., figures coming down with the virus.

Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.) have all announced positive COVID-19 test results since Friday.

A number of high-profile political figures have disclosed coronavirus cases in the past week, including top-ranking lawmakers and administration officials, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Attorney General Merrick Garland among them.

Some experts are cautioning that the spike in infections among Washington players may be an indication that the country could see a rise in cases in the weeks to come, although cases have largely been trending downward nationwide since the omicron peak earlier this year.

The five lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days were all vaccinated and boosted.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that breakthrough cases are expected, fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for the virus are less likely to experience severe symptoms, compared to unvaccinated individuals.

Luria was the latest of the group to disclose her COVID-19 diagnosis. In a statement on Sunday, Luria’s communications director said the congresswoman was experiencing mild symptoms and is in quarantine.

“She encourages everyone to get the lifesaving vaccine,” the spokesman added.

Blumenauer, Krishnamoorthi, Pallone and Blunt Rochester all announced their positive cases on Friday.

Blumenauer said he tested positive for COVID-19 after waking up with a sore throat. The congressman, who has represented Oregon in the lower chamber since 1996, said he was “feeling well” and experiencing “minor cold-like symptoms.”

“I will follow CDC guidance and quarantine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted,” he added in a statement.

Krishnamoorthi wrote on Twitter that he felt fine, but would still isolate and follow guidelines from the CDC.

“I feel fine, and I’m grateful I was able to get vaccinated & boosted to protect me from a severe case,” the congressman wrote.

Pallone said he was experiencing only mild symptoms, which he credited to the vaccine and booster shot.

“Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and double boosted so my symptoms are mild. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to protect yourself and your family,” the congressman wrote on Twitter.

Blunt Rochester said she tested positive for the virus after taking a routine test, and was “experiencing very mild symptoms,” while isolating and following other CDC guidance for COVID-19 cases.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” she added on Twitter.

JhonnyGni Gni
2d ago

All democrats. Something is not adding up.

