Mother shares her horror after her bathroom filled with 'thick black smoke' when she left £2.99 B&M tealights unattended for just 30 minutes

A mother was left horrified after her bathroom filled with 'thick black smoke' after she left tealights unattended for just 30 minutes.

Shannon Barker, who lives in Arlesey, Bedfordshire, took to Facebook to reveal how she phoned the fire brigade after being shocked by the damage caused by the £2.99 B&M candles.

Shannon warned others of the potential dangers in the post, which has racked up hundreds of comments.

Responses to the thread comforted Shannon by saying at least she and her children weren't hurt, however others argued candles should never be left unattended and fires can be caused if too many tealights are lit at once.

Shannon Barker, who lives in Arlesey, has gone viral on Facebook after revealing the extensive damage to her home caused by her tealight candles (pictured)

Shannon shared photos revealing the candle holder had melted within 30 minutes of being lit and left in her bathroom

Shannon claimed to have previously had no issues with tealight candles bought from budget retailer B&M

Posting on Facebook, Shannon said she had to call the fire brigade after her home filled with thick black smoke

Shannon explained that she had noticed the smoke coming from under the closed bathroom door after the smoke alarm sounded.

She posted a selection of photographs showing the ceiling of her bathroom stained from the black smoke and the melted holder that the candles had been left in.

The mother tagged B&M in the caption of her post, saying: 'Tonight, I've had to call 999 and have the fire brigade attend my home whilst my children were asleep.

'Around 7.30pm I lit a new candle in my bathroom, as I do every evening before I have a bath, which I have done for the last year with the same product however tonight I used a new set of tea lights within 30 minutes of the candle being lit my smoke alarm sounded.

'I walked to the hallway where I could see smoke coming through the closed doorway. I open the door to find a room full of thick black smoke I could not see a thing All of this from a small tealight candle. After an assessment from the fire crew.

'They have advised me to escalate this to your head office health and safety department to have the products removed and assessed. These are not safe.

'I've had the fright of my life tonight and now left with having to try and clean and redecorate in the days to come. my main concern is that other families have these candles in their homes and they may not be so lucky as I was I'm shaken.'

A stream of commenters appreciated Shannon's warning, with some admitting they've had a similar experience.

A stream of commenters tried to get Shannon to take comfort in knowing that she and her children escaped safely

One person wrote: 'This happened to me years back! I fell asleep with a candle on & I woke up and had black all in my nose & around my room like that! Hope you're alright'

Another said: 'How horrific for you! I'm so glad that none of you suffered any harm (apart from emotionally)! Well done for your quick reactions and getting your babies to safety. A truly awful experience for you to have to deal with'

However, others blamed Shannon for the accident and argued the candles would've been safe to use if she didn't leave them unattended.

'Never mind not using these, you shouldn't use candles in the bathroom full stop and to leave them unattended is just crazy, you have been very lucky to get away with it not happening before,' one person commented.

Another wrote: 'Looks like you used two, the burners are only meant to withstand heat from one candle so using two could cause it to crack and set on fire.'

A flood of commenters blamed Shannon for leaving her tealight candles unattended and accused her of lighting too many

A third said: 'I am so glad everybody is okay and safe and I am really sorry to hear/ see the damage but I don't think it's B&M's fault nor the candles. Firstly you left it unattended which is hugely recommended not too.

'I can also see you used two candles in your burner, it's only recommended to use one as it heats up too hot with two and can also explore and thirdly you are using scented candles. It is recommended to use unscented candles in your wax burners.

'Again I am really sorry to see/hear this but please take the advice that majority of wax melt businesses and shop bought products will state on packaging to avoid these scary situations.'

A fourth added: 'Never leave candles unattended wouldn't of had that problem in the first place, especially when you have kids in the house.'