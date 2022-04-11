Forward progress stopped on fire in Dragoon Mountains

Firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the Middle March Fire, according to the United States Forest Service.

The fire had spread to 455 acres before the progress was halted.

The fire is just north of Tombstone and started at 5:58 p.m. on Sunday.

"It took us about 30 minutes to get out there," Frank Stewart, a member of Tombstone Fire Department, said. "That was time for the fire to spread all the way out, up into the mountains before the forest service start their attack on it."

Campers in the area were told to evacuate when they arrived to the scene.

The winds died down overnight which helped the firefighters combat the flames.

"Flames have been knocked down, not much smoke visible, things like that," Stewart said. "Last night the whole mountain was glowing, there were still active flames, so it was a major progress to this morning from around 11 last night."

Because of the progress they made, they no structures were threatened by the fire.

Tombstone Fire Department, as well as state land officials, are at the scene.

