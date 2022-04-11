ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

More than 20 Melbourne residents left homeless after huge factory fire spreads over to their houses

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A close-knit community has rallied behind 20 residents left homeless and with few undamaged possessions after a massive factory fire engulfed their homes.

Dozens of locals and workers were forced to flee the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Brunswick East when an inferno ripped through Alpha Trading Wholesalers last Thursday.

Sixty firefighters were unable to stop the blaze from spreading to an adjoining block of almost brand new townhouses, which left 20 tenants and several pets homeless.

Photos uploaded online show the devastating aftermath inside the gutted John Street complex with at least one townhouse now unrecognisable.

One couple lost not only all of their belongings but also their beloved cat who perished in the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bZf0_0f5ftBHr00
Celeste Elezovic and her dog Mars (pictured) are on the hunt for a new home after being forced to flee a factory fire that engulfed their adjoining complex last Thursday

A second couple and a mother and daughter also lost most of their possessions.

Completed in late 2019, the complex was managed by a local real estate and also home to one of its property managers.

Celeste Elezovic was working from home at the time battling Covid-19 when she and her dog Mars were forced to flee.

Many of her possessions sustained smoke and water damage while her car parked in the garage was a write-off.

Currently staying with her parents, Ms Elezovic doesn't know when or if ever she'll be able to return to the complex, where all of the tenants were part of a tight-knit group.

'It's been a tough few days with a lot of deal with, which has been very hard to process,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

'Everyone who knows me knows how devastated I am as it was such a special complex.'

'I'm just very lucky the fire didn't enter my unit, unlike some of my neighbours who have lost everything but the clothes on their backs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnSyq_0f5ftBHr00
One couple lost all of their possessions in the blaze which left their home unrecognisable
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnLic_0f5ftBHr00
One couple who lost everything in the blaze (pictured) will be major beneficiaries of a fundraiser launched by their real estate

Ms Elezovic and four other neighbours managed to flee within minutes of their homes being engulfed by flames and smoke, which could be seen across Melbourne.

Firefighters were still on scene battling hotspots 24 hours later on Friday afternoon.

Police and firefighters have advised at least part of the complex will have to be demolished and rebuilt as all electrical, plumbing and sewerage services were destroyed entirely.

Raine and Horne Brunswick has launched a fundraising campaign to help affected tenants get back on their feet, which has raised almost $5,500 so far.

'Speaking to the tenants, we can’t help but think how differently things could have unfolded had the fire started at night,' the online fundraiser states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pyPX_0f5ftBHr00
The massive factory blaze threatened neighbouring properties and gutted the adjoining block of townhouses

'In our 30 years of real estate, we’ve never encountered an event like this. Life truly is so fragile and in a blink of an eye it can be changed forever.

'We ask you our local community of Northsiders - who also call Brunswick East and the closely surrounding suburbs home, if you can spare even what you’d spend on your daily coffee and donate it to the tenants at 47 John Street, to help them get back on their feet during this devastating time. It would mean the world.

'If you are in a position to help in any other way - perhaps you might be able to donate basic household items these tenants will need.'

The fundraiser was launched by Ms Elezovic's sister Alicia, who also works at the real estate.

Funds raised will be allocated to tenants based on the extent of damage caused.

Most tenants are currently staying with family or friends as the hunt to relocate them begins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hGU8_0f5ftBHr00
Celeste Elezovic (pictured) doesn't know when or of she'll be able to return to the complex in Brunswick East which she called home for two years

The real estate has stressed 100 per cent of money raised will go directly to tenants to help with replacing possessions.

'I spoke to all of the tenants today (Monday) and everyone is still shocked about what's happened,' Alicia told Daily Mail Australia.

'It's a horrible situation which has been very traumatic for everyone involved.

'The complex is two years-old so everyone who lived there shared a unique bond after going through six Covid lockdowns together.

'But everyone has rallied together and we're enlisting the help of other agents to help find home for everyone.'

An investigation into the cause of the blaze continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmXHr_0f5ftBHr00
This is what one of the townhouses at 47 John Street looked like before the blaze

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

More than 100 cats in need of rescue after house fire

Rochester, N.Y. - A recent house fire left more than 100 cats in need of rescue. Rescuers say the cats were found walking on debris and broken glass. They believe the cats were being dumped at the property and the situation got out of control. The estimated cost for veterinary...
ROCHESTER, NY
Curbed

Tiny-Home Fires Raise Bigger Questions About Housing for Homeless

Black smoke billowed over Oakland, California, on Monday as a major fire at a tiny-home village near Lake Merritt claimed three 64-square-foot shelters and the belongings of three residents. No one was hurt, but Tammy Michell, who had just moved into her home in December, said she barely made it out as the “walls were melting” around her. “I lost everything,” Michell told The Mercury News. The structures, made by a Seattle-area company called Pallet, are currently being used as shelter for formerly unhoused residents in at least 70 villages in the U.S., according to a representative for the company. In the wake of the disaster in Oakland, however, advocates, city officials, and residents of the tiny homes are asking about the safety of these units — and the long-term feasibility of tiny homes as a solution to the housing crisis.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Plumbing#Daily Mail Australia
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Homeless
WBTW News13

Loris-area fire contained after growing to more than 400 acres overnight

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Windy conditions overnight fueled a wildfire that began Saturday and spread over 400 acres in the Loris area, but the blaze has been contained, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. There were no injuries reported and no structures damaged in the fire, HCFR said. It was still being “closely monitored” Sunday […]
LORIS, SC
NBC New York

$1 Million Loan Program Set Up After Queens Fire Destroys More Than 30 Small Businesses

Two organizations are teaming up to help some Queens small businesses get back on their feet after they were left gutted by a devastating fire. A $1 million loan fund program is being offered to help the businesses that were destroyed in the March 17 fire, which tore through a shopping center along Main Street in Flushing starting around 6:30 a.m. It quickly intensified to a five-alarm blaze, drawing 200 firefighters to the scene, and burned at ground level for five hours.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy