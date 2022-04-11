ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew reveals very unusual postpartum symptom after welcoming her second child last month: 'Is that a thing?'

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Edwina Bartholomew has revealed she is suffering from a postpartum toothache after the birth of her second child.

The Sunrise star, 38, revealed she ache on Instagram on Monday with her using an warming mask on her jaw for the pain.

'Has anyone ever had a post-partum toothache?' the star said in a callout to fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cI9Lu_0f5ft9be00
Ouch! Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew, 38, (pictured) has revealed her unusual postpartum symptom which is a difficult toothache after welcoming her second child

The star said the mystery pain was unable to be dealt with at the dentist.

'Went to the dentist thinking it was a filling. Nothing on X-Ray,' she continued in her post.

The star went on to say she thought that the mysterious ailment could be 'tension' in her jaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kxDX_0f5ft9be00
Oh no! The star said the mystery pain was unable to be dealt with at the dentist. Pictured with daughter Molly, two, and newborn Thomas 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QyTcc_0f5ft9be00
 Questions: 'Now I'm convinced it's tension in my jaw and shoulders. Is that a thing?!' she added of the pain to her followers on Instagram

'Now I'm convinced it's tension in my jaw and shoulders. Is that a thing?!' she added of the pain.

Edwina welcomed her second child with husband Neil Varcoe last month.

Announcing the news to her Instagram, she wrote: 'Some small news from our family. Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe born on the 1st of March, 2022.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9F1q_0f5ft9be00
It's a boy! Edwina welcomed her second child with husband Neil Varcoe last month. Announcing the news to her Instagram, she wrote: 'Some small news from our family. Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe born on the 1st of March, 2022' 

'At such a difficult time for so many, many people, we hope Tom's little face puts a smile on yours,' she added.

In February, Edwina filmed her final episode of Sunrise before starting maternity leave.

The Channel Seven reporter announced her pregnancy live on Sunrise last August.

Edwina is already a doting mum to her two-year-old daughter, Molly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxCrs_0f5ft9be00
Family: Edwina is already a doting mum to her two-year-old daughter, Molly. Pictured with Molly and her husband Neil 

Comments / 0

