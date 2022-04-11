ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Thor Epic Collection: War Of The Gods’ is one of Len Wein’s greatest works

By David Brooke
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Out this week is Marvel’s nearly 400-page Epic Collection War of the Gods, which may be one of Len Wein’s greatest works. Wein is usually noted for his incredible works like Swamp Thing, butafter putting down War of the Gods I couldn’t believe how modern and fun the book was. Paired...

