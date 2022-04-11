ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

51-Year-Old Mom Along with Class of 2020 Members from C-NS and J-D High Schools Earn All-State Honors at OCC

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration Recognizing All Of New York State’s Honorees to Be Held this Week At The SRC Arena on The OCC Campus. Three Onondaga Community College students have been named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-New York Academic Team for their distinguished academic achievements and leadership accomplishments. Phi Theta Kappa is the...

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clermont Sun

The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 members

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 students into full membership of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Goshen High School. Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and the current members of the National Honor Society. Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society Member. Current members who gave speeches included President Jaylin White (Scholarship), Vice President Mark Mason (Leadership), Secretary Taylor Adamson (Service), and Project Coordinator Nikki Dashley(Character). The new members received a certificate as a symbol of the National Honor Society. Congratulations to the newest members of the National Honor Society: Aiden Bryant, Baylee Retherford, Blanca Palafox Becerra, Brooke Noland, Brooklyn Lewis, Cadence King, Dylan Jones, Edith Castillo Perez, Elle Pyott, Erin Meyer, Ethan Lengyel, Gavin Thompson, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Grant Steele, Hailey Mulvihill, Heidy Palafox Becerra, Jorge Ruedadeleon, Josee Oliver, Julia Allgeyer, Layla Oehler, Alexis McQuitty, Lily Reimer, Madison Hornsby, Marina Garr, Morgan Garris, Nathan Paprocki, Rachael Stefinsky, Rachel Heyob, Skylar Reeves and Sydney Hill. To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, a student must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Then teachers rate each student on their observations of the candidate’s service, character, and leadership. The final selection is made by a committee composed of faculty members moderated by the NHS sponsor. Members wear a white NHS stole at graduation and have a special designation on their diplomas. Members complete two hours of volunteer service per month and participate in the chapter’s monthly service project. More information about the Chapter can be found under the Academics tab at the GHS homepage.
GOSHEN, OH
Times Herald-Record

V845U notebook: Mid-Hudson Valley college athlete awards and honors

Past nationals participant Rachel Hirschkind was named the SUNY Athletic Conference women’s track event athlete of the week. The Monroe-Woodbury graduate, a junior at SUNY Geneseo, won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the University of Rochester Spring Classic on Friday. Her time of 10 minutes, 50.25 seconds ranks third in NCAA Div. III this season and No. 5 all-time at Geneseo.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica college student dies over the weekend, school says

Utica, NY - A Utica University senior died on Sunday, according to school President Laura Casamento. The student, John Paul ‘JP” Ramel, suffered a stroke on Friday and died early Sunday, Casamento said in a campus-wide email. Ramel, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was a construction management major. “The...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida County 4-H youth place 4th in state Horse Bowl Contest

Four 4-H youth earned the privilege of representing Oneida County at the New York State 4-H Horse Bowl Contest, which took place Saturday, April 9, at Cornell University. Competing against teams from across the state were, senior 4-H members:. • Alyssa Buck of Rome;. • Jacob Buck, of Rome;. •...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy