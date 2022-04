This Sunday marks the first official day of Spring! Celebrate at one of these upcoming family-friendly events happening throughout the Lowcountry. Charleston County Parks hosts their next installment of Homeschool in the Parks: Coastal Native Americans. In this program, children (ages 7-12) will explore the Native American culture of coastal South Carolina at the time of European settlement and learn how local tribes successfully used natural resources in everyday life. Homeschool in the Parks will meet at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mt. Pleasant from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is $7 per child. ccprc.com/calendar.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 29 DAYS AGO