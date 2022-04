Click here to read the full article. The Venice Film Festival is getting in gear to celebrate its 90th anniversary with an international conference to be held in Venice in July. The Biennale, which is the fest’s parent organization, has announced it will hold a confab on July 9 in Venice in the library auditorium of the Biennale foundation’s archives. It will be attended by an as-yet unspecified plethora of international film academics, critics, and also film directors and talents, to commemorate the advent of the world’s oldest film fest. The First Exposition of Cinematic Art — later to be known as...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO