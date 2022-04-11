ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Ward 4 Councilman Stone hosts planned turnpike expansion town hall April 14

 3 days ago

Residents are invited to join Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone for an informational town hall meeting about how the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s (OTA) planned turnpike expansion, ACCESS Oklahoma, could affect property owners in southeast Oklahoma City.

The meeting will be held April 14 at 6 p.m. at The Rock Church, 6801 S Anderson Rd.

Independent attorney David Box, who specializes in land use and eminent domain, will provide information about the eminent domain process, followed by a Q and A session. Box does not work for the City of Oklahoma City or OTA.

The planned turnpike expansion map and a video about the property acquisition process can be viewed at accessoklahoma.com.

OTA is hosting a public meeting in Noble that night and will not attend the town hall.

Media Contact:

Kristy Yager

(405) 297-2550

