More Starbucks stores have been unionizing, and this has led the company to hire a new strategy chief, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (April 8). Six New York state cafes voted last week to join Starbucks Workers United, which was formed to help the first Buffalo locations unionize late last year. The votes were the first since Howard Schultz, the longtime leader of the company, returned Monday as interim CEO.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO