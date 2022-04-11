ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring allergies

deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
CANCER
shefinds

Two Bad Habits That Are Slowly Clogging Your Arteries Over Time, According To A Cardiologist

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from things like shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key. We asked Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh, a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center, what bad habit you could be doing everyday that could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
deseret.com

The top BA.2 COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing right now

The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus across the United States, leading to doctors seeing new patients with a number of COVID-19 symptoms. Driving the news: Dr. Erica Johnson, an internal medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

A common arthritis drug treats alopecia

A Yale University-led trial found that a common arthritis drug can work as an alopecia treatment, helping more than one third of people with severe hair loss regrow their hair in 36 weeks. The challenge: Alopecia areata is a disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles. This causes...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does rheumatoid arthritis cause anemia?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in the lining of the joints. People who have RA sometimes develop other conditions, such as anemia. Anemia is a condition that causes a low red blood cell count and insufficient levels of hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen. Anemia...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Sickness Lingers in 1 in 4 Kids Who Got COVID With Symptoms

March 15, 2022 -- A quarter of children and teens who contract COVID-19 and have symptoms develop lingering problems, according to a new preprint study. The long-term issues were wide-ranging and were like long COVID symptoms seen in adults, such as fatigue, sleep disorders, breathing issues, heart issues, and gastrointestinal problems.
KIDS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

