Texas ranked one of the best states for remote work

A new report ranks the best states for remote work. (Oscar Wong/Getty Images)

A new roundup from WalletHub ranked the best states for remote work and Texas came in at No. 7, according to the report.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, companies around the globe switched to remote work operations and many people continue to work from home two years after the onset of COVID-19. According to the report, 20% of professional workers were still working remotely as of the beginning of 2022.

Overall, the top-ranked states included New Jersey at No. 1, followed by the District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut, in order, with Massachusetts, Utah, Texas, Washington, Maryland and New York rounding out the top 10.

Texas ranked No.1 in living environment, No.2 in lowest internet costs and No. 15 in work environment.

A screenshot of WalletHub's top ten U.S. states for remote work. (WalletHub)

To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the working environment, living environment and 12 key metrics (listed below).

Here are the 12 listed metric categories used to determine each state's ranking.

Work Environment

Share of workers working from home

Share of potential telecommuters

Household internet access

Cybersecurity

Living Environment