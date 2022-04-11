ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I work at Aldi and you can get prices marked down on the spot just by speaking to specific member of staff – here’s how

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKOUx_0f5fqKPR00

AN Aldi employee has revealed how to get prices marked down on the spot just by asking.

All you would have to do is to speak to a specific member of staff about the product you want to buy.

The Aldi worker has shared a tip to help you bring the cost of your shopping down Credit: Getty

Most people are always on the lookout for a good bargain but many would not consider simply asking.

The supermarket worker advised approaching a manager and asking whether or when the price of the item will be reduced, could actually improve your chances of getting a discount.

They said that some managers will even reduce the price straight away just to move the product.

"According to an employee at Aldi, asking a manager if or when something will be marked down actually improves your chances of having the price lowered," reports Hip2Save.

"Some managers will mark it down on the spot just to move the product."

We have shown you here the best ways to save money while shopping at Aldi, from choosing the store's brand to heading to the shop on Wednesdays.

Meanwhile, a mum has raved over Aldi's fleece heated throw with sleeves that is ideal for cosy nights in.

Shoppers are in love with the supermarket's £7 face cream that promises to achieve a “youthful and hydrated” appearance with fans saying it provides "eternal youth".

And another Aldi employee revealed staff will only lend coins for trolleys to certain forgetful customers.

