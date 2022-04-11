ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge WhatsApp update changes how you send files FOREVER – did you spot it?

By Sean Keach
 4 days ago
WHATSAPP will finally reveal how long your files are going to take to send.

Better yet, some WhatsApp users can already access this genius new feature today.

There's a big change coming to WhatsApp Credit: WhatsApp / WABetaInfo

If you've ever sent a large file on WhatsApp, you might have been frustrated by the fact you don't get an ETA.

Worse still, WhatsApp recently tested the ability to send huge files up to 2GB in size.

So it's impractical to not have an ETA when sending large documents.

Now the WhatsApp sleuths at WABetaInfo have spotted a major change for the Meta-owned chat app.

"WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that lets us understand when a document is fully downloaded on our devices or uploaded to their servers," WABetaInfo explained.

The feature is currently being trialled in the "beta" test version of WhatsApp.

So you'll see it if you're enrolled – and if not, find out how to join at the bottom of this article.

The new update adds estimated times of arrival when sharing documents.

This will reveal when your upload has finished.

And it'll tell you how long you have to wait to download someone else's file.

Just last month, WhatsApp began testing bigger file sizes for document sharing.

When it comes to sending a very long video (or an enormous file) you might hit a size cap.

This means the file you're trying to send is simply too big to transfer over WhatsApp.

For instance, it's currently impossible to send a file over 100MB on WhatsApp.

As file sizes balloon in the modern age, that's an easy boundary to hit.

Now WhatsApp appears to be testing a feature that will let users send files up to 2GB in size.

That's about 20 times more than the current limit.

WhatsApp is currently trialling the change in "beta" – a test version of the app used by die-hard fans and developers to see new features in action first.

That means it's entirely possible that WhatsApp could scrap the change before it ever makes it to the live app.

WhatsApp has also given no indication on when the change might roll out – so it could be weeks, months or even years away.

How to get WhatsApp beta

To download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone you need to go to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down the page until you see "Become a Beta Tester".

Tap the "I'm In" button and then click "Join" to confirm.

Now all you have to do is wait for the update to the beta version of the app.

Joining the WhatsApp beta on iPhone is more difficult, and has limited capacity.

Follow Apple’s guide here.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

