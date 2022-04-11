Queen Elizabeth health news – Her Majesty breaks silence on Covid 19 battle and gives major update on her recovery

THE QUEEN has revealed she is feeling 'exhausted' after battling with Covid in February, which has left her feeling 'tired and exhausted'.

In a special video call to NHS staff and patients at Royal London Hospital last week, the Monarch told them: "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result."

Via video call, the Queen marked the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit at the hospital, of which she is patron, wearing a floral dress with a pearl necklace to mark the occasion.

Nurse Charlie Mort who attended the call said: "The amount of bravery that both the patients and my colleagues showed throughout the entire pandemic was amazing and the amount of kindness we were shown was inspiring. I think we will all be bonded together because of it, forever."

"It’s amazing, isn’t it, what can be done when needs be," the Queen replied.

Imam Faruq Siddiqi, hospital chaplain, said families 'felt a sense of hope when they knew he was visiting their loved ones.'

"Although I didn’t hold any miracles, I hope I was able to bring some sort of comfort to them through my presence and prayers," he said.

The Queen replied: "It obviously was a very frightening experience to have Covid very badly, wasn’t it?"

Mr Siddiqi said: "I think what made it worse was being by themselves."

"Exactly. So they were alone, too," the Queen remarked.

Read our Royal Family live blog below for the latest updates...

Prince Charles and Camilla will visit Canada

To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada.

Their Royal Highnesses will arrive in May where they will meet communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Kate's 'firm' with George's behaviour at Pippa's wedding

According to a body language expert who analysed a moment of tension when Kate looked stern at Prince George during Pippa's wedding in 2017.

Judi James told Express.co.uk: "Kate’s body language fluctuations as she responds to what appears to have been a rather naughty moment from George could give a guide to her parenting style.

"As she tells her son off, her facial expression is clearly firm enough to show she means what she is saying and her eye contact suggests she is going to track the changes he makes."

The changes in the Royal Family since Philip’s tragic death

PRINCE Philip's death 12 months ago heralded a significant shift for the Royal Family.

The Queen, now 95, lost her "strength and stay" - with the Firm facing a year of drastic change.

As Her Majesty and the family privately mark the anniversary a few days ago, here are seven changes in royal life since the duke's death:

Meghan and Harry refuse to return to the UK Kate Middleton and Prince William plan a move Camilla will become Queen Consort Prince Andrew settles his sex assault case Full throttle for jubilee plans The birth of baby Lilibet William's plans for the future of The Firm

Read the article in full here.

Harry ‘WILL go after’ Camilla & Charles in new book

A royal biographer has claimed that Prince Harry will “go after” Charles and Camilla in his new memoir.

Tina Brown, who was friends with Princess Diana, said that Harry “can’t stand Camilla” and doesn’t want her to be Queen.

She said: “Harry’s not going to go after The Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, who he’s very fond of.

“But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William.

“William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father’.

“He’s been grown up about it. Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla. He doesn’t want Camilla to be queen.”

Princess Anne arrives in Papua New Guinea

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrived at Jackson International Airport in Port Moresby, this morning.

Today marks day one of the royal trip to Papua New Guinea on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

William left 'disgusted' by Meghan's brutal 'attack' on Kate

An expert has claimed that Prince William was "disgusted" at Meghan Markle's brutal attack on Kate Middleton during her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Ex-Vanity Fair editor and author Tina Brown, who was friends with Princess Diana has claimed Kate was upset with claims that she made The Duchess of Sussex cry at a bridesmaid fitting.

Brown also added that she fears things are likely to get worse after Harry publishes his memoir later this year.

Brown said: "William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate because she can’t answer back.

“But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out.”

Queen breaks silence on Covid 19 battle in major health update

THE QUEEN has revealed she is feeling 'exhausted' after battling with Covid in February, which has left her feeling 'tired and exhausted'.

In a special video call to NHS staff and patients at Royal London Hospital last week, the Monarch told them: "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result."

Via video call, the Queen marked the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit at the hospital, of which she is patron, wearing a floral dress with a pearl necklace to mark the occasion.

Nurse Charlie Mort who attended the call said: "The amount of bravery that both the patients and my colleagues showed throughout the entire pandemic was amazing and the amount of kindness we were shown was inspiring. I think we will all be bonded together because of it, forever."

"It’s amazing, isn’t it, what can be done when needs be," the Queen replied.

Imam Faruq Siddiqi, hospital chaplain, said families 'felt a sense of hope when they knew he was visiting their loved ones.'

"Although I didn’t hold any miracles, I hope I was able to bring some sort of comfort to them through my presence and prayers," he said.

The Queen replied: "It obviously was a very frightening experience to have Covid very badly, wasn’t it?"

Mr Siddiqi said: "I think what made it worse was being by themselves."

"Exactly. So they were alone, too," the Queen remarked.

New details for ‘Operation London Bridge’ revealed

NEW plans have been revealed for “Operation London Bridge” after the Queen passes away.

Leatherworks all over Britain will make more muffles for church bells that will toll for the Monarch’s death.

As part of Operation London Bridge, on Her Majesty’s funeral and death an hour's muted chimes will ring out.

The majority of Britain's 16,000 churches have never rung bells that are fully muffled since the death of King George VI, the Queen’s dad.

Central Council of Church Bell Ringers spokeswoman Vicki Chapman told the Mail on Sunday: “We have spent a lot of time talking to the Royal Household and Lambeth Palace about the day the Monarch passes, which we hope will not be any time soon.

“Adding muffles makes bells sound mournful, more like a hum –so they will sound like thud, thud, thud rather than dong, dong, dong.

“It is about paying due reverence to the service of the Monarch and commemorating her life.”

Archie's surname caused huge rift between Queen & Philip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, use the royal family's official surname - Mountbatten-Windsor. This is because they aren't senior enough to have HRH titles.

The moniker combines the royal name, Windsor, with Prince Philip's surname, Mountbatten.

However the name was even raised in the Houses of Parliament, and in turn resulted in a rift between the Queen and her husband.

It didn't appear on an official document until 1973, but the complicated story behind the name dates all the way back to 1952.

Before marrying The Queen and becoming the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip's official title was Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark of the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg.

Due to his name not considered to be neutral enough, he adopted the name Mountbatten after his grandparents.

However, when the then Princess Elizabeth had their first child, Prince Charles, in 1948, assumed due to tradition that their little one would take his name.

And when Elizabeth went on to become Queen in 1952, she had to confirm the official surname of the Royal Family was to be Windsor, instead of changing it to Mountbatten.

It is said to have caused such an issue that the matter was even discussed in Parliament.

At the time, Philip reportedly said: "I am nothing but a bloody amoeba. I am the only man in the country not allowed to give his name to his own children."

Prince William's future plans

Prince William is understood to be looking ahead following the Caribbean tour.

Sources claim the royal has laid out a "blueprint" for his future as the king - and believes the royals must be "agile" to survive.

He called a crisis meeting with top aides following criticism of the tour, which left the couple "bruised".

The trip — the first of the Platinum Jubilee — was organised between Kensington Palace and the governments of Belize, Jamaica and Bahamas.

But it was mired in anti-royal protests and social media scorn.

It's understood that even before the visit, Wills was planning a royal revolution that will see him tearing up the rulebook and running affairs "the Cambridge way".

He will ditch the long-held policy of "never complain, never explain" and wield the hatchet as he cuts down the number of aides he works with.

The Cambridges will also employ a small staff working on “comfortable and credible” good causes — five or six in total.

There will also be shorter solo trips such as Kate’s well-received recent visit to Copenhagen, Denmark.

Here’s what the Queen’s corgis eat

WE all know that the Queen has loved corgis since she was a child.

Her beloved dogs have played a huge part in her life and as you can probably expect, they live a pampered befitting of a royal pet.

Darren McGrady, who worked for the royals for 15 years and cooked at Buckingham Palace, Sandringham and Balmoral, has revealed the royal dog diet is very well thought out.

Darren shared that while Her Majesty eats whatever she desires, her corgis have their food menu composed by canine experts a month in advance.

Darren told GB News, “The Queen didn’t have any advisers at all. I think the only real advisers were actually on the corgi menu.

“She would actually have people advising on what they’re having, whether that was lamb, chicken, liver or beef.”

Previously, Darren revealed on YouTube: “I didn’t expect to be cooking for the Queen’s dogs, when I started working at Buckingham Palace.

“The corgis had their own menu. I thought I was going to be cooking for kings, queens and presidents.

“I did eventually, but one of the first jobs I had was cooking for the corgis.

“Making fresh food everyday, their own menu.”

Expert suggests ‘disaster’ in Meghan and Harry’s marriage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry “wind each other up” which could result in “disaster”, according to a royal expert.

The Daily Express reports that Tina Brown, royal journalist and Diana, Princess of Wales biographer, has argued that Prince Harry is “stirring up the hornet’s nest” by fighting the press, which could be an outlet for the Duke’s anger with the media.

She told the Telegraph: “Harry decided to absolutely not capitulate to any dialogue with the press who he believes killed his mother, ruined his life and ruined Meghan’s life.

“That’s his view. And he’s not entirely wrong.”

'Figure of fun'

Meghan Markle has been branded a "figure of fun" in her hometown, claims a novelist - who, despite this, says Hollywood has turned its back on the royal couple.

Novelist Celia Walden spoke to GB News' Dan Wootton and said: "I thought maybe people would be protective of her out here, but not at all.

"She’s just a figure of fun and the crucial misstep she made is forgetting that the whole of the US love the Queen. So, anyone who is deemed to have affronted the Queen, or behaved badly in that regard, is just not going to go down well."

Royal experts claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ‘lost their relevancy’

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned by a Royal expert for they “need to really top up their associations with royalty”.

The Royal couple is claimed to be “really are nobodies in the US” without the Royal Family label.

Professor Maclaran, professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway, University of London told The Sun: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high profile across the Atlantic is really because of their titles and their associations with British royalty.”

The couple has lost its relevance in the US after stepping down as the senior Royal member in 2020.

Heightened security for ‘Operation London Bridge’

The secret blueprint for codename Operation London Bridge also includes arrangements for heightened security, Covid contingencies and even the Royal Family's social media accounts.

It meticulously chronicles preparations for the 10 days from the monarch's passing to her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Charles will address the nation on the night of the Queen's passing, before going on a mourning tour of Britain.

The Prime Minister will be told by Buckingham Palace's most senior courtier, while the head of the civil service and top ministers will also be informed.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast across Government buildings within 10 minutes and Parliament will adjourn if sitting.

As when Prince Philip died last year, the Royal Family's website will revert to a black holding page confirming the Queen's death.

'Operation London Bridge’ new details

NEW plans have been revealed for “Operation London Bridge” after the Queen passes away.

Leatherworks all over Britain will make more muffles for church bells that will toll for the Monarch’s death.

As part of Operation London Bridge, on Her Majesty’s funeral and death an hour's muted chimes will ring out.

The majority of Britain's 16,000 churches have never rung bells that are fully muffled since the death of King George VI, the Queen’s dad.

Central Council of Church Bell Ringers spokeswoman Vicki Chapman told the Mail on Sunday: “We have spent a lot of time talking to the Royal Household and Lambeth Palace about the day the Monarch passes, which we hope will not be any time soon.

“Adding muffles makes bells sound mournful, more like a hum –so they will sound like thud, thud, thud rather than dong, dong, dong.

“It is about paying due reverence to the service of the Monarch and commemorating her life.”

'Only person who’ll talk to him is the horse!'

Prince Andrew has largely withdrawn from public life, making few high-profile appearances at Royal Family events.

Journalist and Diana biographer Tina Brown told the Telegraph that Andrew has cultivated a hobby he previously scorned.

She claimed: “All he can do now is go riding – Andrew used to absolutely hate riding by the way.”

She told The Telegraph: “But he’s doing a lot of it at the moment because the only person who’ll talk to him is the horse!”

Harry & Meghan ‘are nobodies in the US’ without Royal Family ties

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned they “need to really top up their associations with royalty”.

The Royal couple are “really are nobodies in the US” without the Royal Family label, a consumer expert has claimed.

Professor Maclaran, professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway, University of London told The Sun: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's high profile across the Atlantic is really because of their titles and their associations with British royalty.”

Princess Anne's Australia tour - what's coming up

Anne's Australian trip on behalf of The Queen will conclude with a visit to the Royal Australian Corps of Signals and Royal Australian Corps of Transport on Monday before travelling to Papua New Guinea.

On Monday and Tuesday the royal and her husband will tour the island nation, visiting Caritas Technical Secondary School, St John Ambulance, the Bomana War Cemetery, the Adventure Park Papua New Guinea and the National Museum and Art Gallery.

The princess will also open a Women's Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, respectively, and meet elders and community leaders at Hanuabada Village.

And the Princess Royal will conclude the two-day tour with a dinner with Prime Minister James Marape and representatives from across the charity sector and business groups.

The ULTIMATE Platinum Jubilee coin

You can get your hands on the ultimate Platinum Jubilee coin, which features a one-of-a-kind portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

To celebrate this astonishing achievement, The Ultimate Platinum Jubilee Coin has been issued and is available today for free, but you’ve just got to pay £2.50 postage.

Never before in British history has a monarch marked their Platinum Jubilee – so order this coin quickly as we’re sure it’s going to sell out quickly!

Get your hands on one here.

Revealed: William and Kate’s friendship with the Beckham family

Prince William and Kate were always Beckham’s choice rather than Prince Harry and Meghan considering their strong friendship with the Royal couple for years.

A close source to the Beckham family said: “David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests.

“It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry.”

The source added: “They are the people David and Victoria are attached to and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”

David and Victoria Beckham have attended both Prince’s weddings in the past.

Expert suggests ‘disaster’ in Meghan and Harry’s marriage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry “wind each other up” which could result in “disaster”, according to a royal expert.

The Daily Express reports that Tina Brown, royal journalist and Diana, Princess of Wales biographer, has argued that Prince Harry is “stirring up the hornet’s nest” by fighting the press, which could be an outlet for the Duke’s anger with the media.

She told the Telegraph: “Harry decided to absolutely not capitulate to any dialogue with the press who he believes killed his mother, ruined his life and ruined Meghan’s life.

“That’s his view. And he’s not entirely wrong.”

'Figure of fun'

Meghan Markle has been branded a "figure of fun" in her hometown, claims a novelist - who, despite this, says Hollywood has turned its back on the royal couple.

Novelist Celia Walden spoke to GB News' Dan Wootton and said: "I thought maybe people would be protective of her out here, but not at all.

"She’s just a figure of fun and the crucial misstep she made is forgetting that the whole of the US love the Queen. So, anyone who is deemed to have affronted the Queen, or behaved badly in that regard, is just not going to go down well."

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘WEREN’T invited to Beckham wedding

MEGHAN and Harry weren't invited to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding - but Kate and William were, it's reported.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham wed Nicola Peltz yesterday during a star-studded £3million ceremony.

The Cambridges were invited to the stunning event in Florida after inviting the Beckhams to their own wedding in 2011, it's understood.

However, it's understood they politely declined the invitation, and did not fly out for the celebrations.

The Sussexes also invited David and Victoria to their big day in 2018.

It has long been reported that they would be at the top of the guest list, as David and Harry are known to be friendly.

However, it's been reported by the Mirror that they did not receive an invitation.

Royal experts claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ‘lost their relevancy’

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned by a Royal expert for they “need to really top up their associations with royalty”.

The Royal couple is claimed to be “really are nobodies in the US” without the Royal Family label.

Professor Maclaran, professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway, University of London told The Sun: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s high profile across the Atlantic is really because of their titles and their associations with British royalty.”

The couple has lost its relevance in the US after stepping down as the senior Royal member in 2020.