Alabama, NY

SNAP food stamp benefits set to expire in 39 states – see the exact date checks will end and the territories affected

By Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
MILLIONS of SNAP recipients have been warned to check when additional food stamps will end – with 39 states set to be affected.

Numerous households have come to rely on the benefits which have been rolled out across to the country to help low-income individuals and families buy healthy food.

Millions of Americans have benefitted from the expansion of the SNAP food stamps program Credit: Getty

Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments of $1,504 a month during the pandemic.

The amount a household receives varies by size, but $95 is the minimum amount households must be given - on top of the regular SNAP benefit amount each month.

Over 41.5million Americans have received SNAP benefits through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.

The federal government has already approved one extension in January which extended the emergency declaration until April 15, 2022.

But, without approval from the Biden administration for another extension, payments cannot continue at the higher level, so will drop back to their pre-pandemic amounts.

In total, 39 US states and territories will be affected.

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado.
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

It comes as lawmakers in Kentucky and Kansas are looking to tighten the rules around SNAP eligibility.

The bills are headed to their respective governor's desks for signatures, but not without debate from both sides of the aisle.

If they're approved and signed off, certain SNAP claimants may lose their benefits while new applicants could find it harder to qualify.

Meanwhile, some SNAP customers are finding more ways to spend the money on food in the wake of the looming deadline.

Many stores, including Amazon and Walmart, have authorised the use of EBT cards and have expanded to allow people to shop online through their apps.

To be eligible for benefits, your household must meet both the gross and net income limits, as well as work requirements.

Gross income means a household's total, non-excluded income, before any deductions have been made.

Net income means gross income minus allowable deductions.

To apply, each state has a different application form and process.

To receive SNAP benefits, you must apply in the state where you live.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

