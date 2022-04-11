ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran says he now films all songwriting sessions to fight plagiarism claims

By Holly Patrick
Singer Ed Sheeran has told BBC Newsnight that he now films all of his songwriting sessions after he won a High Court plagiarism case over his song "Shape of You."

Sheeran was accused of copying the song "Oh Why" by Sami Chokri, but a judge ruled in his favour.

The artist said that he started filming songwriting sessions after he settled a copyright dispute over his song "Photograph" in 2017, so that the footage could be used as evidence if any further cases were brought against him.

#Songwriting#Plagiarism#Movies#High Court
