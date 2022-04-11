ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Scandalous': Fans slam 'shocking' referee Anthony Taylor for failing to send off both Thiago and Fabinho for their series of wild tackles against Manchester City, with one claiming it's 'one rule for them and another for us'

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fans have united on social media to slam referee Anthony Taylor for failing to send off either Thiago or Fabinho during Liverpool's 2-2 draw away at Manchester City.

The referee didn't have too many decisions to make for the majority of the game as the two contenders played out an epic at the Etihad Stadium.

However, there were some big calls for the referee to make in the game, as Fabinho's challenge on Bernardo Silva in the 82nd minute saw him crunch the City star's ankle - but he only picked up a yellow card.

Fabinho's midfield partner, Thiago, was also perhaps lucky to avoid a red card following a series of late, lunging tackles that brought attacking City players down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVxNA_0f5fq8ty00
Football fans have slammed Anthony Taylor for not sending off either Fabinho (left) or Thiago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOuN1_0f5fq8ty00
The pair made a number of challenges during the game with Thiago (left) perhaps lucky not to receive a second yellow for bringing down Kevin De Bruyne (right) late in the dramatic contest

Mid-way through the half after he stopped an attack with a wild lunge on Gabriel Jesus he avoided a yellow card.

Then after the hour mark he received a yellow card for dissent and later in the game, moments after Fabinho's challenge, he took out Kevin De Bruyne.

Taylor though awarded the foul to the visitors as Thiago was also being held back by Rodri in the midfield melee.

Fans took to Twitter to question Taylor for his decision not to send either man off.

Barney Gaughan wrote: 'That's two red cards Liverpool should have had in 2 mins, first was Fabinhno, 2nd was Thiago. Anthony Taylor is shocking.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jsGZ_0f5fq8ty00
Bernardo Silva reacts as he is helped up by Thiago after being fouled by midfielder Fabinho
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEn3Z_0f5fq8ty00
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho battles for possession with Manchester City forward Phil Foden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16el4U_0f5fq8ty00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVmb2_0f5fq8ty00

A Twitter account named @PoorEPLreferees posted: 'Yes, Fabinho should have received a red card and Thiago should have received a second yellow card.'

An Everton fan also jumped in on the act, tweeting: 'Fast forward to the derby, and imagine if Richarlison made them tackles Thiago or Fabinho did. Straight red, three game ban. One rule for them and another for us.'

Rafael Hernandez wrote: 'Thiago should be red carded, scandalous,' while Even Deprey added: 'That’s 3 yellows Thiago should have now!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EiTp_0f5fq8ty00
Fabinho comes together with Kyle Walker during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Manchester City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0c7T_0f5fq8ty00
Bernardo Silva goes down under a challenge from Thiago who received one yellow for dissent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RXHn_0f5fq8ty00
Liverpool players appeal to referee Taylor after a decision goes against them during the match

Another Twitter user wrote: 'You'll never walk alone, You'll walk with Anthony Taylor.

While @JohyanCryuff also posted: 'How’s that not a yellow on Thiago?? Oh wait it’s Anthony Taylor.'

Manchester City took the lead twice in the potential title-deciding game through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

Liverpool however showed great character to equalise first through Diogo Jota and then Sadio Mane a minute into the second-half.

Raheem Sterling thought he had scored the winner for City only for his goal to be disallowed by VAR for offside.

Both sides had further chances but the game finished as a draw, leaving them separated by just one point with seven games remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's side now have to rely on other teams to take points off the league leaders, if they are to win their second title in three seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is left sweating over the fitness of Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise as the Eagles boss reveals he will make a late call on the duo ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will make a late call on Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea. Olise sustained an injury while on international duty with France's Under-21s last month while left-back Mitchell was forced off in the weekend loss at Leicester with a minor calf issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sir Geoff Hurst hails West Ham's 'fantastic performance' after their emphatic Europa League quarter-final triumph at Lyon... as he urges David Moyes's side to go all the way

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst praised West Ham for their 'fantastic performance' after they triumphed over Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The Premier League side, drawing 1-1 from the first leg at the London Stadium last week, deservedly triumphed 3-0 in Lyon to all but silence the raucous home crowd.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MICAH RICHARDS: I'd love to see street fighter Diego Simeone in England! Atletico Madrid's style may not be for everyone but he's a born winner... and their antics didn't bother me in the slightest!

It was when the melee erupted and players from both sides went thundering into each other that I felt a sense of regret. I'm not for a single second condoning bad behaviour on a football pitch but seeing the dramatic final stages of Manchester City's confrontation with Atletico Madrid unfold made me realise how much I miss playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Burnley SACK manager Sean Dyche after 10 years at Turf Moor following poor run of form which has threatened the club's Premier League future

Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche after 10 years at Turf Moor. The club have parted company with their longstanding boss following the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Norwich last weekend. Dyche, who has been Burnley's manager since 2012, departs with the club facing a battle to avoid relegation from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Daily Mail

'Fire Peter Bosz now!': Furious Lyon fans demand their boss is sacked, with 'embarrassing' defeat by West Ham in the Europa League 'the final straw' amid ongoing misery in Ligue 1

Lyon fans have insisted boss Peter Bosz is sacked after his side were comfortably beaten 3-0 in their Europa League quarter-final second leg tie against West Ham on Thursday night. The Hammers netted twice in seven minutes at the end of the first half. Craig Dawson met Pablo Fornals' resulting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Desperate Manchester United fans urge Elon Musk to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and buy their club instead, with one pleading: 'Spend a few billion on the best players, put Tesla on the jerseys and win every trophy imaginable'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has been urged to buy Manchester United by their desperate fans. Musk, 50, who is the owner of Tesla, has submitted a bid in the region of $41billion (£31.3bn) to buy popular social media network Twitter. The Pretoria-born investor has a net worth of around $265bn...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick hails Erik ten Hag's 'good job' at Ajax with Dutch coach on the brink of Man United appointment but demands full focus on Saturday's game with Norwich in bid to keep Champions League hopes alive

Ralf Rangnick says he doesn't know if Erik ten Hag's appointment as Manchester United's new manager is a 'done deal' but acknowledged the fine job his prospective replacement has done at Ajax. Interim boss Rangnick is determined to focus on Saturday's game against Norwich as United try to keep their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds United join race for Bundesliga talent Florian Grillitsch with Arsenal and Newcastle also keeping tabs on the midfielder... as Jesse Marsch prepares for life without Kalvin Phillips next season

Leeds United have joined Arsenal and Newcastle United by expressing interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. The 26-year old is out of contract this summer and his representatives have sounded out a number of Premier League sides plus elite clubs in Germany and Spain. With Kalvin Phillips being linked with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Uk#Pooreplreferees#Everton
Daily Mail

Manchester United eyeing River Plate star Enzo Hernandez as Old Trafford club step-up their search for two midfielders to sign in the summer transfer window

Manchester United are watching River Plate midfielder Enzo Hernandez. The 21-year old Argentine holding player has a buy-out clause that rises to £20.6million this summer and has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City scouts. United scouts saw him against Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sean Dyche 'lost Burnley's players a while ago' and his influence waned following their 2018 Europa League exit... he'll be remembered as an all-time great but losing that spark resulted in his bizarrely-timed sacking in a relegation battle

The end might have finally come on Friday but Sean Dyche's Burnley first ceased to truly exist in late August 2018. Two legs against Olympiacos turned the people who really matter inside a dressing room away from him. Not completely, but enough to contribute to a slow decline. Dyche loyalists,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hull 2-1 Cardiff: Tigers confirm place in the Championship for next season after two goals in the first 11 minutes following errors from the visitors give the home side victory...as manager's decision to wear away kit pays off

'It's never dull in Hull' they say around these parts and under new owner Acun Ilicali, life following Hull City certainly promises to be a rollercoaster. Just last week the Turkish media mogul announced plans to take 500 of the club's most loyal supporters on an all-inclusive holiday to his homeland this summer.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former West Ham and West Brom manager Slaven Bilic 'is interested in taking charge of Burnley' following the surprise departure of Sean Dyche as he eyes return to the Premier League

Slaven Bilic, the former West Ham and West Brom manager, is interested in taking the Burnley job, it has been reported. Burnley this morning sacked Sean Dyche after 10 years at the helm. The club are currently sat 18th in the Premier League, four points off Everton, who they recently beat, in 17th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp becomes the longest-serving manager in the Premier League after Sean Dyche's sacking at Burnley, with Man City rival Pep Guardiola trailing the Liverpool boss' seven-year reign

Jurgen Klopp's seven-year spell at Liverpool is the longest reign of any current Premier League manager following Sean Dyche's surprise sacking by Burnley on Friday. Dyche had been the longest-serving manager in the top flight before a tenure that began in October 2012 ended after 3,451 days at Turf Moor following a dire run of results that has left the third-placed Clarets four points from safety.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claims Jurgen Klopp may have to admit DEFEAT in scheduling spat with TV companies after Liverpool call for Toon clash to be pushed back

Eddie Howe fears Jurgen Klopp will have to 'bite the bullet' and admit defeat in his scheduling spat with BT Sport. The Newcastle boss reckons his Liverpool counterpart faces a near impossible task in his bid to shift the Reds' crucial Premier League trip to Tyneside, with Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off at St James' Park coming less than 72 hours after their Champions League semi-final against VIllarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Martin Keown insists Burnley's decision to sack Sean Dyche has 'let Everton off the hook' as he expects Clarets to be relegated after losing the 'glue' holding club together

Martin Keown claims Everton have been 'let off the hook' in their Premier League relegation battle after Burnley binned boss Sean Dyche in a surprise sacking on Friday. The third-bottom Clarets axed the longest-serving manager in the top flight after ten years in a desperate bid to secure their safety following a dismal run of form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AC Milan in talks over sale of club for £827m to Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp in what would be first takeover of top Italian team by Middle East investors

Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp has entered into exclusive talks to purchase Serie A club AC Milan, sources said on Friday, in what would be the first takeover of a top Italian team by Middle East investors. One source close to the talks told Reuters the deal to buy the seven-times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's Champions League exit 'tastes bitter' after three goals at Real Madrid were not enough to keep them in Europe, but 'fantastic' display is a 'huge confidence boost'

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have been left with a weird feeling and bitter taste after their Champions League exit. But Tuchel believes having an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace next up is ideal to help focus his players’ minds again and try and overcome their sense of disappointment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Unhappy Piers Morgan insists Joe Root was 'let down BADLY' by his England team-mates and claims they would've been worse without his 'outstanding batting'... as Michael Vaughan and his club Yorkshire pay tribute following his resignation as Test captain

Joe Root was 'let down badly' by his England team-mates during the dire run of results that led to his resignation as Test captain, Piers Morgan has claimed. England great Root announced he was stepping down on Thursday following a sequence of one win in 17 Test matches, including a 1-0 series loss in the Caribbean that was part of a sequence of five straight series defeats.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Joe Root's lack of tactical acumen too often cost England dear and change had to happen... ridiculous schedules never helped but two Ashes maulings and one Test win in 17 proved unbearable - he failed to live up to the expectations as a red-ball captain

Joe Root could never quite become the captain England wanted him to be. He said all the right things, and occasionally did them too – but not often enough, and increasingly not when it mattered. In the end, the burden of one Test win in 17 proved unbearable. He...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

New footage emerges appearing to show Real Madrid's Toni Kroos MOCKING Mason Mount after knocking Chelsea out of the Champions League... one year on from the pair's FEUD on social media

Video footage appearing to show Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos mock Mason Mount has emerged - a year on from their previous feud. The Spanish giants advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate on Tuesday night. Chelsea led 3-0 on the night but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy