Plenty to ‘Like’: Social Media Post Leads to New Kidney for Langhorne Resident

Joe Fitch. Image via FOX29 Philadelphia.

Social media can be blamed for numerous societal downsides: rumor-mongering, bullying, hate speech. But as proven recently in Langhorne, it can also be an agent for good. JoAnn Pileggi, of FOX29 Philadelphia, reported the story of how a public post led to a needy patient’s new kidney.

In 2021, FOX 29 profiled local resident Joe Fitch and his life-threatening renal failure. As is common with news reports, the story was also posted online.

A viewer saw it and was inspired to have herself tested to see if she was a suitable match.

She wasn’t … at least for this patient.

She did, however, pair with another patient on a kidney waiting list. That match freed an appropriate organ donation to Fitch through a partner exchange.

His surgery took place March 18.

One last-minute hiccough caused the family a moment of panic: The plane transporting the organ was delayed.

But once it landed, its transport to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and surgical placement went smoothly.

“I felt like I won the lottery of life,” Fitch commented. “I’m trying to do everything I can to thank everybody by doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Fitch stated, referring to his ongoing recovery.