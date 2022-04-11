Plenty to ‘Like’: Social Media Post Leads to New Kidney for Langhorne Resident
Social media can be blamed for numerous societal downsides: rumor-mongering, bullying, hate speech. But as proven recently in Langhorne, it can also be an agent for good. JoAnn Pileggi, of FOX29 Philadelphia, reported the story of how a public post led to a needy patient’s new kidney.
In 2021, FOX 29 profiled local resident Joe Fitch and his life-threatening renal failure. As is common with news reports, the story was also posted online.
A viewer saw it and was inspired to have herself tested to see if she was a suitable match.
She wasn’t … at least for this patient.
She did, however, pair with another patient on a kidney waiting list. That match freed an appropriate organ donation to Fitch through a partner exchange.
His surgery took place March 18.
One last-minute hiccough caused the family a moment of panic: The plane transporting the organ was delayed.
But once it landed, its transport to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and surgical placement went smoothly.
“I felt like I won the lottery of life,” Fitch commented. “I’m trying to do everything I can to thank everybody by doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Fitch stated, referring to his ongoing recovery.
More on this upbeat social media connection is at FOX29 Philadelphia.
Comments / 0