ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Plenty to ‘Like’: Social Media Post Leads to New Kidney for Langhorne Resident

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpJZq_0f5fq71F00
Joe Fitch.Image via FOX29 Philadelphia.

Social media can be blamed for numerous societal downsides: rumor-mongering, bullying, hate speech. But as proven recently in Langhorne, it can also be an agent for good. JoAnn Pileggi, of FOX29 Philadelphia, reported the story of how a public post led to a needy patient’s new kidney.

In 2021, FOX 29 profiled local resident Joe Fitch and his life-threatening renal failure. As is common with news reports, the story was also posted online.

A viewer saw it and was inspired to have herself tested to see if she was a suitable match.

She wasn’t … at least for this patient.

She did, however, pair with another patient on a kidney waiting list. That match freed an appropriate organ donation to Fitch through a partner exchange.

His surgery took place March 18.

One last-minute hiccough caused the family a moment of panic: The plane transporting the organ was delayed.

But once it landed, its transport to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and surgical placement went smoothly.

“I felt like I won the lottery of life,” Fitch commented. “I’m trying to do everything I can to thank everybody by doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Fitch stated, referring to his ongoing recovery.

More on this upbeat social media connection is at FOX29 Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Feminine products company calls women 'bleeders' in criticized social media post

WASHINGTON (TND) — A feminine products company has come under fire for apparently referring to women as “bleeders” in a social media post. The post was made by an Instagram account belonging to Yoppie, a company selling menstrual cycle products. It included a picture of, and quote from, the company's CEO and founder Daniella Peri.
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Student With Loaded Gun Was Reported By Classmates After Social Media Posts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after police say they found a student with a loaded gun at “ConneXions” a community arts school in North Baltimore, WJZ is learning more about how officials learned that the student had a weapon. According to a letter that was sent home to families and signed by the school’s principal, the student was arrested after posts were found on social media. The letter also said other students reported information about the handgun and that prompted an administrative search of the student. Officials say during the search, the weapon along with drugs were found. WJZ spoke with the union...
BALTIMORE, MD
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy