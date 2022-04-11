ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Council’s Grenfell response ‘chaotic and exacerbated already dire situation’

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zWdy_0f5fq3UL00

The council response in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire was “chaotic and disorganised” and worsened an already dire situation for survivors and bereaved, an inquiry into the blaze has heard.

A lack of respect and dignity characterised the response of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), a lawyer for some of those impacted by the deadly fire said.

The situation in the days after the June 2017 blaze would have been “very different indeed” had the disaster not happened in social housing, Imran Khan QC said.

Module four of the second phase of the inquiry is considering the immediate aftermath of the tower block fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

The response did not respect our clients, it did not treat our clients with the dignity that they deserved.

Imran Khan QC

On Monday, Mr Khan told the inquiry: “The survivors of a tragedy in one of the richest boroughs in the country should not have had to endure the hardship and indignity that we have described very briefly. They should not have had to fight for support in the way that they were forced to do so.

“RBKC’s and others’ response in the initial aftermath of the fire was chaotic, and disorganised to say the least.

“RBKC’s response exacerbated what was already a dire situation and was severely damaging to the lives of our clients, even until today. Not only that, the response did not respect our clients, it did not treat our clients with the dignity that they deserved.

“And it does feel like it’s a broken record, but we have repeatedly said: Had the tragedy not occurred in social housing, the response, we say, would have undoubtedly been very, very different indeed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a40x6_0f5fq3UL00

Statements made to the inquiry by the bereaved and survivors show “what it was like to be abandoned by the state in a moment of need of the most basic necessities of life”, Danny Friedman QC said.

Mr Friedman, who is representing another group of the bereaved and survivors, said there were examples of “people treating them (survivors and bereaved) with bureaucratic distance, or requiring them to relive their trauma, or trying to take from them, or ignoring them, or telling them facts they knew to be untrue or contradicted”.

He added: “Perhaps their most common experience was that no one engaged with them at all.”

Professor Leslie Thomas QC, representing other bereaved and survivors, described the “stunning insensitivity” of a disabled couple being offered accommodation on the 10th floor of a hotel, saying it also demonstrated a “complete lack of understanding by those tasked with providing care and support for these devastated people”.

Another tower resident, whose father died in the fire, recalled, Prof Thomas said, being locked out of temporary accommodation in hotel rooms “many times, because the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had forgotten to renew the bookings”.

Module four is considering the first seven days after the fire, including the provision of emergency relief.

In a written statement to the inquiry, lawyers for RBKC said the council admitted “that the arrangements it had in place as at 14 June 2017 were not capable of providing the level of service needed by the public after the Grenfell Tower fire”.

They said the arrangements at the time “were not as clear or as well understood as they should have been and did not set out how different parts of the council would coordinate their communications”.

James Maxwell-Scott QC, for the council, told the inquiry that RBKC was sorry for being “unable to cope” in the days after the fire.

He said the council had “found itself in the middle of the biggest national news story of the day”, and that the organisation accepted that “its leadership was unable to cope in the days after the fire”.

He added: “The council apologises for the fact that it was unable to do so.”

Of its response, he said: “The council acknowledges that there were shortcomings in its emergency relief response in the period after the 20th of June, as well as in the seven days before then.”

The hearing was adjourned until 10am on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

160 charities and campaign groups condemn ‘shamefully cruel’ migrant plans

More than 160 charities and campaign groups have called on the Government to scrap “shamefully cruel” plans to send asylum seekers who cross the English Channel in small boats to Rwanda.Boris Johnson has insisted his scheme to detain and fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to East Africa at the expense of the taxpayer is not “draconian and lacking in compassion”.But Bond, the UK network of NGOs, and more than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan, claiming it is “fundamentally out of step with widespread public support for refugees in the UK”.In an open letter to the Prime...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Rwanda migrants – latest: Rory Stewart calls plans ‘disturbing’ as Boris Johnson prepares for legal wrangle

Rory Stewart has slammed the announcement that asylum seekers will be sent to Rwanda as “very strange and very disturbing”, adding he does not believe anyone will actually be sent there.“I don’t like what they are doing in Rwanda, I think they are offshoring a British problem and they’re trying to put it out of sight and out of mind,” the former Africa minister said.“It’s very strange and very disturbing.“I was in Rwanda two weeks ago. There are many things that are positive, as you know, about Rwanda. It’s come out of a genocide, it’s gone through an extraordinary...
POLITICS
The Independent

New deputy chief medical officer appointed

A new deputy chief medical officer for England has been appointed, the Government has confirmed.Dr Thomas Waite will cover emergency response and preparedness, infectious diseases and vaccines – including Covid-19 related issues.He replaces Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who gained public affection for his use of analogies to explain coronavirus, after he stepped down in March.Dr Waite said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as the deputy chief medical officer for health protection.I'm delighted to be appointed Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, taking over from my friend and colleague Prof Van Tam. It has been a privilege to work with him.I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

UK to send asylum seekers to Rwanda despite granting protection to dozens fleeing nation in past decade

The UK is set to send thousands of asylum seekers to be processed in Rwanda despite granting protection to dozens of people fleeing the African nation in the past decade.The first people to be relocated to Rwanda under the deal will receive formal notifications within weeks, the government has said, with the first flights expected to take place in the coming months.The plans have drawn fierce criticism from refugee charities, rights groups and politicians, with the Refugee Council branding it “cruel and nasty” and Amnesty International raising concerns about the nation’s “dismal human rights record”.Home secretary Priti Patel has defended...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK condemned Rwanda for human rights abuses months before signing deal to send asylum seekers there

The UK condemned Rwanda for failing to investigate human rights violations including alleged torture just months before Boris Johnson announced thousands of asylum seekers would be deported there from Britain, it has emerged.A new multi-million-pound deal will see people seeking sanctuary in the UK flown 4,000 miles away to have their asylum claims processed by the east African country, in what the home secretary branded a “world-leading migration partnership”.Announcing the plans on Thursday, the prime minister lauded Rwanda as “one of the safest countries in the world”, adding that it is “globally recognised for its record of welcoming and...
U.K.
The Independent

Commonwealth Globe unveiled at Tower of London for Platinum Jubilee

A “Commonwealth of Nations Globe” featuring stones collected from the UK’s highest peaks has been unveiled at the Tower of London ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The blue globe, which sits inside a silver crown on a blue and gold cushion, will become a centrepiece in the lighting of the beacons, a key event taking place over the long June weekend to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign.The globe was accompanied by a 70-piece military band on Thursday as it was paraded through the grounds of the London landmark, where it will remain on public display for seven weeks.The Queen’s...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenfell#Uk#Council#Rbkc
The Independent

Suicides rose prior to the pandemic but no evidence of rise since, researchers say

Suicides in the UK rose prior to the pandemic however evidence is yet to be found of an increase during the last two years, new research says.A national report into the suicides across the UK found they rose by 8 per cent in 2018-19, however early figures suggest there has was not an increase in the first year of the pandemic.The report, carried out by a team of experts working for the University of Manchester, showed nearly one third of suicides between 2009-2019 were of patients under the care of mental health services, which is an average of 1,661 a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Queen sympathises with South Africa after nation hit by deadly floods

The Queen has expressed her sympathy for the people of South Africa affected by devastating floods which have killed hundreds in the country.Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 306 in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban.The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people, including whole families, are missing, officials from the nation have said.The Queen has sent a message to the President of South Africa following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal province:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 14, 2022In her message the Queen said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal province.“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives, their loved ones, homes and businesses.“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with South Africa as you recover from these terrible events.” Read More Home Office to detail ‘evil’ plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Protest urges Irish Government to ban Russian ‘hate symbols’

Protesters in Dublin have called on the Irish Government to ban symbols of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Around 100 people, waving Ukrainian flags, urged the Government to ban what they dubbed “Russian hate symbols”.The protesters gathered on Kildare Street, outside the Irish parliament, on Thursday afternoon.“No Z in Ireland,” they chorused, with many waving the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.The Z symbol has become associated with Russian support for the war in Ukraine, which has led to the deaths of thousands of soldiers and civilians, as well as the bombing of towns and cities across the country.Such...
PROTESTS
The Independent

NHS care backlog grows to record high of 6.2 million

The number of NHS patients in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to 6.2 million – the highest number since records began 15 years ago. Waits at A&E and for ambulances soared to new highs as the health service battled high Covid rates and staff absences. The latest NHS figures for February show 299,478 patients were waiting more than one year for an operation, down from 311,528 the previous month. While 23,281 patients were waiting more than two years, down by almost 500 – but about nine times the number who had been waiting this long in...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Voices: Nuclear reactors won’t fix Britain’s energy crisis – and the government’s lack of transparency proves it

Boris Johnson’s energy security strategy sounded more like cobbled-together instructions from the editors of certain right-wing media outlets than a considered, evidence-based policy.Kwasi Kwarteng, his energy minister, claimed the strategy would reduce bills over time. But as they put nuclear energy, North Sea oil and gas, and fracking at the centre of the plan, there isn’t much truth in that – much like the claims that Downing Street followed its own Covid rules. New nuclear is about twice as expensive as most renewables and gas-powered electricity is currently up to three times more expensive than renewables. The government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Millions face Easter travel chaos as record number of drivers hit Britain’s roads

Millions of Britons are facing an Easter weekend of travel chaos with a record number of cars on the road, major rail disruption and long queues at ferry ports and airports.The RAC says drivers are collectively planning more than 21 million leisure journeys by car this weekend despite the soaring cost of fuel.It is the highest number since the organisation first started tracking motorists’ plans in 2014. The busiest day is set to be Good Friday, followed by Easter Monday. Supplies of petrol and diesel at filling stations in some areas of the country are running at around half their...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters halt fuel tanker near M4

Climate protesters have created traffic chaos near the start of the M4 motorway by stopping a fuel tanker and clambering on to it.Activists from the Just Stop Oil group climbed onto the tanker at the Chiswick roundabout in west London, as part of a campaign demanding the government stop issuing new licences for fossil fuels.Police blocked off the road around the tanker and diverted traffic away from the roundabout, advising drivers to avoid the area.At least one protester sat in the road in front of the tanker to stop it moving, and others clambered on top.Around 30 police officers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

602K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy