Madrid officials are 'on alert' with Chelsea and Man City fans creating 'double danger' for police ahead of Champions League clashes against Real and Atletico this week - with the metro and main square to be bolstered by 'reinforced' security

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Madrid police will be 'on alert' this week as they brace for the 'double danger' of two English fanbases arriving in Chelsea and Manchester City.

Both teams will play in the Spanish capital in the same for their Champions League clashes against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively - and officials will have to pay 'special attention' with two lots of English-based supporters descending on city, claims Marca.

In the quarter-final ties, Chelsea face Madrid on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Manchester City travel across the city the following day to play their rivals Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Adolfo Suarez airport will be one area of interest for police knowing that Chelsea fans could by flying in from London at the start of the week - but could cross paths with Manchester City fans who arrive early in Madrid for their game.

The Plaza Mayor is another 'hot' zone for police to keep an eye on, the report adds, saying it will be the most 'delicate' place in the city with supporters likely to gather during the day to soak up the atmosphere.

Police will be keeping a heavy presence there given that the area was 'invaded' by Manchester United supporters last month when the Red Devils were beaten by Atletico in their last-16 Champions League tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ow7Fs_0f5fq1it00
Madrid chiefs are on high alert ahead of Chelsea (L) and Man City fans (R) arriving in the city this week for Champions League matches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asUzo_0f5fq1it00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUqzn_0f5fq1it00
Police will keep a watchful eye on fans - particularly at the Mayor Plaza where many will gather to soak up the atmosphere ahead of their games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0UTq_0f5fq1it00
Chelsea supporters will travel to watch their side play Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXC2a_0f5fq1it00
Meanwhile, Manchester City will travel across the city for their game against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxFRF_0f5fq1it00
Marca's front page reads 'Madrid on alert' with a picture of two delirious Man City fans 

Meanwhile, horse-mounted police will be on watch in the area surrounding both the Bernabeu and Wanda Metropolitano stadiums on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials are also aware that City fans could travel to visit the Bernabeu given its iconic status in the football world.

It will not be the first time Madrid chiefs have had to plan for the arrival of two English fanbases.

In 2019, Liverpool and Tottenham supporters descended on the city for the Champions League final - with about 70,000 ticket-holders arriving for the European showpiece event.

However, it is estimated that there were actually around 100,000 fans in the city as many arrived without holding a ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fC7ls_0f5fq1it00
Chiefs are aware of the 'double danger' of two English fanbases with both their games just 24 hours apart

Chelsea and Manchester City fans previously went head-to-head when their teams contested last season's Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Chelsea won that final 1-0 to become European champions for a second time. Should both teams with their quarter-final ties against Real and Atletico, they would face each other in the semi-finals.

However, Chelsea are facing a tough task to get through after losing their first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

City, on the other hand, are in a good position after winning their home leg 1-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhLwF_0f5fq1it00
Madrid was the scene where 100,000 Liverpool and Tottenham fans arrived for the 2019 Champions League final  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sULwM_0f5fq1it00

IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea F.C.
