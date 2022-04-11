ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

St. Anne’s Church, Warrington, Partners on Ukrainian Donation Effort, Amasses Semi-Truck Caravan of Help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hyzzy_0f5fptpJ00
This bounty of donations, compiled by two local Catholic Churches, heads to Ukraine to assist victims of war there.Image via Ellen Kostrubiak at KYW Newsradio.

An estimated 5,000 boxes worth of donations — enough to require several tractor trailers to haul — will leave the suburbs today to help the war-torn citizens of Ukraine. The packaged items were amassed by St. Anne’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, in collaboration with Presentation of Our Lord parish in Lansdale. John McDevitt profiled the benefactors for KYW Newsradio.

The congregations of both Ukrainian Catholic churches, in an “overwhelming response,” donated a bounty of diapers, personal hygiene items, medical supplies, and other common necessities. The bi-continental gifts also include $18,000 in financial support.

Adrienne Wilbourne represents Saint Anne’s in the twin-church effort.

“This Ukrainian crisis is not just touching people of Ukrainian descent. It’s touching everybody because it’s a humanitarian crisis,” she said.

She spoke of the flashpoint that motivated her action: “Just like everybody else, my mom and I were watching TV and crying.

“We [as Ukrainians] are not the kind of people that can just sit here and watch.

“We are doers.”

Plans are also gelling between the churches to support refugees, should they arrive in Phila.

More on this charitable outreach on an international scale is at KYW Newsradio.

