Public Safety

Twitter suspends Bill Clinton rape accuser for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

T witter suspended the account of former President Bill Clinton's rape accuser for spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccines .

The social media platform said Juanita Broaddrick's account "violated the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19." The suspension will be lifted if Broaddrick deletes the tweet alleging the vaccine alters a patient's DNA.


"We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe," Twitter said in an email obtained by Fox News . "Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information."

Broaddrick questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine and argued pharmaceutical companies greatly profited from the vaccines.

"When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don’t work and alter DNA," Broaddrick said in a tweet, according to a screenshot shared with Fox News.

Broaddrick, a former nursing administrator, claimed Clinton raped her in 1978 while she worked on his campaign for governor of Arkansas. The alleged incident would have occurred while he was attorney general of Arkansas. Clinton has denied the allegations.

Twitter warned Broaddrick that multiple violations could result in a permanent suspension from the platform.

Comments

nunyadamnbiznez.
2d ago

and who is Twitter to decide what is real or misinformation? they are not experts. it's called censorship ANF libturds are fine with it until it happens to them

Silver Chief
2d ago

Misinformation is a word that is loosely used mostly by the far leftist democrat political believer’s.

Gene Presley
2d ago

They keep finding new things about this so called vaccine everyday. So who knows if this is true or false. Time will tell and the TRUTH so come out.

