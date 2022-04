Phyllis Louise Collier Harrell, 85, of Uvalde, died on March 17, 2022, at Main Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, with interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.

UVALDE, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO