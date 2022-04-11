ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Man reportedly tried to choke female student on SMU campus, police say

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a female student on the Southern Methodist University campus on Saturday night. SMU police...

WFAA

WFAA

