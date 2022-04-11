Coast Guard airlifts ailing cruise ship passenger off Plaquemines Parish coast

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported the rescue of an ill passenger on a cruise ship off the coast of Louisiana on Saturday night.

According to the report, the crews medevaced a 60-year-old man aboard the Carnival Valor approximately two miles south of Venice in Plaquemines Parish.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from Carnival Valor at 9:54 p.m. reporting a passenger had experienced stroke-like symptoms.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and transferred him to Tulane Hospital.

The passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.