Plaquemines Parish, LA

Coast Guard airlifts ailing cruise ship passenger off Plaquemines Parish coast

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The U.S. Coast Guard reported the rescue of an ill passenger on a cruise ship off the coast of Louisiana on Saturday night.

According to the report, the crews medevaced a 60-year-old man aboard the Carnival Valor approximately two miles south of Venice in Plaquemines Parish.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from Carnival Valor at 9:54 p.m. reporting a passenger had experienced stroke-like symptoms.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and transferred him to Tulane Hospital.

The passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.

WKRG News 5

