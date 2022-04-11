ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXrKu_0f5folY000

Gainers

  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares rose 38.5% to $3.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
  • SailPoint Technologies SAIL stock moved upwards by 29.86% to $64.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • VNET Group VNET shares increased by 22.03% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $978.3 million.
  • Datto Holding MSP shares moved upwards by 21.83% to $34.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • GDS Holdings GDS shares rose 7.23% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares rose 6.89% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock decreased by 9.8% to $6.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • RealNetworks RNWK stock declined by 8.55% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • SeaChange International SEAC stock declined by 7.38% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock decreased by 7.03% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Quantum QMCO stock declined by 6.92% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares fell 6.31% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $123.1 million.
  • www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Information Technology#Vnet Group Vnet#Datto Holding Msp#Gds Holdings Gds#Clearsign Technologies#Clir#Commscope Hldg Co Comm#Realnetworks Rnwk#Embark Technology Embk#Quantum Qmco
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Where Will Tesla Stock Be In 2030? Analyst Weighs In

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0362 per share. On Thursday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0362 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 33.3% to $1.6 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.3 million, which is 2654.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. HireRight Holdings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy