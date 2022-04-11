ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • HireRight Holdings HRT shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $15.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock rose 6.24% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock rose 5.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • Castor Maritime CTRM shares rose 4.81% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.6 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.

Losers

  • Singularity Future SGLY shares declined by 10.2% to $11.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.6 million.
  • Ameresco AMRC stock decreased by 9.08% to $62.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Triumph Group TGI shares declined by 7.26% to $22.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Satellogic SATL shares declined by 7.12% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $734.6 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs AEHL shares decreased by 6.62% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
Where Will Tesla Stock Be In 2030? Analyst Weighs In

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.
If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares rose 60.0% to $3.27 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 25.6 million shares is 797.6% of Zhihu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
