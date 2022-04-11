ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Datto Shares Are Trading Higher Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XriOv_0f5foTbo00
  • Kaseya agreed to acquire Datto Holding Corp MSP for $35.50 per share in an all-cash transaction that valued Datto at $6.2 billion.
  • The offer represented a 52% premium to Datto's unaffected stock price on March 16.
  • An equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with significant investment from TPG Capital and Temasek and participation from notable investors, including Sixth Street, looked to fund the transaction.
  • Datto was a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs.
  • Kaseya is a premier provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
  • Price Action: MSP shares traded higher by 21% at $34.75 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Software#Insight Partners#Tpg Capital#Datto Holding Corp Msp
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
Benzinga

Why Hollysys Automation Shares Are Soaring Today

The state-owned operator of Beijing's railway and the subway weighed a takeover bid for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI), valuing it at $1.9 billion, Bloomberg reports. Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co looked to take Hollysys private following a deal based on its preliminary discussions. Hollysys offers integrated solutions for industrial...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy