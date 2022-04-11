ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • AYRO AYRO stock rose 7.0% to $1.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
  • Esports Technologies EBET shares rose 5.93% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 5.92% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock increased by 5.57% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

Losers

  • Aterian ATER shares decreased by 10.3% to $4.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.1 million.
  • NIO NIO shares fell 9.61% to $18.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion.
  • XPeng XPEV shares decreased by 7.84% to $25.06. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 billion.
  • Li Auto LI shares decreased by 6.42% to $24.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr RAVE stock fell 6.2% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares fell 5.5% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

