MLW Creating New Caribbean Championship, Expanding Partnership With IWA Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was the most unexpected of the trips I’ve taken. It wasn’t a thought in my mind moments prior to me booking a flight there. I was browsing through my Twitter feed on a Tuesday afternoon when I saw a Spirit Airlines tweet saying all flights are 90% off but you must book within 24 hours. I was skeptical because of the terrible things I’ve heard about that airline but I checked it out anyway. With the discount, I priced a round trip flight to Puerto Rico for $100! I couldn’t pass that deal up and booked it almost immediately. I booked my stay at a hostel style Airbnb run by two sisters. 5 days later, on a sunny day in March of 2016, I landed on the beautiful Caribbean island.
Today, Frontier Airlines launched service for the first time between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. It is Frontier’s 13th route to the Caribbean island with four flights per week. Additionally, the low-cost carrier also chose the endangered Puerto Rican frog, coquí llanero, as the winner of its most recent Tropical Tails contest. Let’s investigate further.
The April 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (4/11) Frankie Kazarian def. Teddy Goodz. Diamante def. Ashley D’Amboise. Dark Order def....
WWE has filed two new trademarks on two new in-ring names. On April 9, WWE filed to trademark "Raquel Rodriguez" and "Ludwig Kaiser." Rodriguez is the former Raquel Gonzalez while Kaiser is the former Marcel Barthel. Both made their main roster debuts on Friday's WWE SmackDown. Trademark description:. Mark For:...
A new match has been booked for NJPW Windy City Riot. The promotion has announced that a Tag Team Match will kick off the action Saturday night when Kevin Knight and The DKC take on CHAOS' Rocky Romero and Wheeler Yuta. This bout will take place during the pre-show, and fans are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early so as not to miss it.
Disclaimer: (The information contained in the article is for general information purposes only) 434 years later, an archaeological campaign could solve the mystery of the disappearance of the settlers from Roanoke Island.
No more local news for Joe Galli. Joe Galli is the play-by-play man for the National Wrestling Alliance but up until now, he's also been an on-air news reporter for News 4/FOX 29 as part of KABB San Antonio, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcasting. On Twitter, Galli announced he's...
Jay White joined New Japan in 2015 as a young lion, coming up in the New Japan Dojo. White would go on excursion to Ring of Honor and Revolution Pro Wrestling before returning to New Japan as "Switchblade" in 2017. White would go on to become one of the top stars in New Japan and now NJPW STRONG.
Sarah Stock is headed back to the ring. In March, Stock revealed that she was planning to return to the ring for the first time since 2015. Stock previously competed in STARDOM, CMLL, and other promotions, but is best known in the US for her time as Sarita in TNA/IMPACT.
A first-round match has been set for the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Though the bracket has yet to be revealed, Tony Khan has made Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm official for round one of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The two women came face-to-face on Dynamite, with Hayter saying that even though they both took similar career paths as Owen, this is to be her crowning moment in AEW. Storm responded with nothing but a smile before walking away.
Pat Buck has made the move from WWE to AEW. According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Buck was backstage at the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite working as a producer. This comes less than 10 days after he resigned from his post at WWE. Buck last...
Wheeler Yuta made his AEW debut on the June 28, 2021 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation when he took on Karl Anderson. Yuta had become one of the top names on the independent scene and had an association with the Best Friends, who helped train him. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted,...
Nathan Frazer has a one-way ticket booked to NXT 2.0. During the April 12 episode of NXT 2.0, it was revealed that Nathan Frazer was on his way to the United States and would be joining the NXT roster. No timeline was given on when fans can expect him to debut.
Satnam Singh arrives just in time for the playoffs. Samoa Joe was victorious in the main event of AEW Dynamite, winning the ROH Television Championship from Minoru Suzuki. However, his celebration was cut short by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, who brought a surprise with them. After flipping off Joe, the lights went out. When they came back on, former NBA player Satnam Singh was behind Joe.
Blake Christian has big-time goals for his immediate future. Blake Christian has been experiencing the freedom of free agency after his brief run in WWE NXT came to an abrupt end. Competing in GCW, AEW, and even Ring of Honor, Christian now tells Denise Salcedo that he wants to do more of that in the future and specifically, he wants to be the one to take the GCW World Championship off of Jon Moxley.
On the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki defended his ROH World Television Championship against Samoa Joe. The NJPW legend won the belt from Rhett Titus on April 1 at ROH Supercard of Honor. Joe also made an appearance at the end of that event, where it was later announced that he had signed with AEW.
In a gray sharkskin suit and aviator sunglasses, Pastor Christopher Benek stands on a patch of astroturf at the edge of the First Miami Presbyterian church parking lot. “Here’s the thing,” he says. “Right now this is a parking lot.”. A developer has a plan to...
Sarah Logan is controlling her narrative. Logan (Sarah Rowe) took to social media to announce that she will be part of the Control Your Narrative events on May 13 in Cleveland and May 14 in Detroit. Logan was released by WWE in April 2020 and didn't wrestle again until making...
