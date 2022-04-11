12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock rose 156.5% to $1.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
- Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares rose 46.67% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Venus Concept VERO stock rose 18.17% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.
- Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 16.96% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
- Vaccitech VACC stock moved upwards by 13.63% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $223.1 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 12.17% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
Losers
- Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC shares fell 33.0% to $31.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $932.3 million.
- Phio Pharma PHIO stock decreased by 21.71% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Biofrontera BFRI stock fell 16.24% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares declined by 13.55% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
- Alphatec Holdings ATEC shares declined by 10.31% to $11.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Zosano Pharma ZSAN stock fell 10.28% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
