ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFapK_0f5fnqgC00

Gainers

  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock rose 156.5% to $1.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares rose 46.67% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock rose 18.17% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 16.96% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
  • Vaccitech VACC stock moved upwards by 13.63% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $223.1 million.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 12.17% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Losers

  • Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC shares fell 33.0% to $31.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $932.3 million.
  • Phio Pharma PHIO stock decreased by 21.71% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • Biofrontera BFRI stock fell 16.24% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares declined by 13.55% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
  • Alphatec Holdings ATEC shares declined by 10.31% to $11.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Zosano Pharma ZSAN stock fell 10.28% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Stocks#Biotechnology#Therapeutics#Genocea Biosciences Gnca#Venus Concept Vero#Cosm#Vaccitech Vacc#Trinity Biotech#Phio Pharma Phio#Biofrontera Bfri Stock#Blue Water Vaccines Bwv#Alphatec Holdings Atec#Zosano Pharma Zsan
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Where Will Tesla Stock Be In 2030? Analyst Weighs In

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock increased by 32.7% to $1.78 during Thursday's regular session. Global Internet of People's stock is trading at a volume of 116.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 509.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock increased by 10.8% to $4.79 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock rose 10.52% to $1.68. StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock increased by 8.23% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy