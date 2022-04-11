ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WATCH: Julian Lennon sings father’s ‘Imagine’ to benefit Ukraine

By Heather Hamilton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdnGe_0f5fnSgs00


J ohn Lennon’s son Julian performed his late father’s iconic classic "Imagine" over the weekend for the first time as part of a social media rally to benefit Ukraine.

In a dark room filled with candles, Lennon sang the song with only acoustic guitar performed by Nuno Bettencourt, joining Global Citizen's " Stand Up For Ukraine " fundraiser.

"The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy," Julian wrote in the YouTube video's description. "As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad's song, IMAGINE."

Julian had vowed never to perform the song unless it was the “end of the world.”

He said he decided to sing it “because [my father’s] lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time. The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for.”

AP
This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, bottom row from left, Juanes, Angélique Kidjo, Chris Rock, Alejandro Sanz, Bruce Springsteen and Gloria Steinem, who, in addition to Julian Lennon, are among the celebrities participating in a Global Citizen-organized social media rally to show support for Ukraine. (AP Photo)


As part of the "Stand Up for Ukraine" rally, Julian called upon world leaders and others to advocate the people of Ukraine.

"Imagine" was released in 1971 and would peak at No. 3 on Billboard’s "Hot 100."

