Police: 2nd Victim Dies In Bartlesville Triple Stabbing

Police say a second victim has died after a stabbing in Bartlesville on Wednesday night.

According to police, Charles Ernest Ford died from injuries sustained in a stabbing at a home near Tuxedo Boulevard and Madison Boulevard.

Police say the suspect, Dustin James Blackfeet, stabbed three people before stabbing himself

Blackfeet's 33-year-old half-sister Andrea Long was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Police say the suspect's mother Belinda Joan Long and his uncle Charles Ernest Ford were both taken to the hospital as well. Charles Ernest Ford died from injuries sustained in the stabbing on Monday morning.

Police Blackfeet is in custody and offers are now investigating the stabbings as a double homicide.