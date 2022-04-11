Dodgers: Joe Davis Speaks About His Big Promotion

The Dodgers play-by-play announces talks about getting the job he's worked for his whole life.

Joe Davis didn't expect it to happen this early. Neither did Fox Sports. Regardless, the Dodgers television play-by-play announcer is now officially the voice of the World Series for Fox.

In a piece by The Athletic's Robert Deitsch , Davis revealed his thoughts about achieving his childhood dream of calling a World Series.

“It took me a little while to get it together after the meeting and there were a number of times over the course of that week where I broke down because of the emotions of thinking it could happen and being so close to a dream coming true but not knowing."

The rumors began in early March after Joe Buck decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN. Many believed that Davis could be Buck's successor. They are big shoes to fill. Buck has called the last 22 World Series.

It won't be the first time that Davis will be replacing a household name. After all, Davis was the guy who took the reins from legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after his retirement. His ability to succeed in that difficult environment is a big reason Fox decided to offer Davis his dream job according Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager.

"When he got the opportunity with the Dodgers, with all the pressure in the world of being the next guy to put a Dodger headset on after Vin, he absolutely crushed it and I had no doubts that he would."

When Deitsch interviewed the new voice of the World Series, it was apparent that the moment is still sinking in.

"You say it there and I shake my head. It’s never going to get old. I’ve been pinching myself for a couple of weeks now."

Don't worry Dodgers fans, Davis will still be calling the bulk of LA's games in addition to about a dozen regular season games, the Field of Dreams game, and of course, the World Series.

Which, could be a Dodgers game too.