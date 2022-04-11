Phil Williams: A fight worth having

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Last year, our 28-year-old daughter turned down a job offer for full-time remote work from a reputable, high-paying company because she had just moved to a new city for her long-term boyfriend’s career and didn’t know anyone except him—she was lonely and wanted to be in a work situation in which she would meet people. So she opted for a lower-paying job at a tech startup. At the time, she asked my husband and me for our advice, which she ignored (we advised her to take the higher-paying and more stable job because we were concerned about the instability of a startup). Well, six months in, the tech startup has folded and our daughter is unemployed. She claims she’s burned out from the role (which we believe—she worked 70-hour weeks for six months) and can’t bear the thought of job-searching again right now. She’s living off her savings and her boyfriend’s income, which is sufficient for one person but cannot support two people long term. She’s also been talking to friends who are feeding her all these unreasonable standards for what a job should be. Needless to say, my husband and I are concerned. She’s stopped taking our calls and has withdrawn from reaching out to her siblings as well. I fear she’s depressed and/or so burned out she needs professional help. What’s our role here? We live a thousand miles away and have, until now, enjoyed a pretty close relationship despite the distance.

