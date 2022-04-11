ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korea praises 'peerless patriot' Kim Jong Un's leadership in developing nuclear weapons and unveil a new portrait of the tyrant to mark his ten years in power

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

North Korea has praised Kim Jong Ung's leadership in a celebration marking 10 years in charge of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

New exhibitions and portraits were unveiled in the national meeting on Monday, which applauded the North Korean dictator in his development of nuclear weapons and his political achievements.

Kim is considered to have assumed power when he was named supreme commander of the military after his father, Kim Jong Il, died in December 2011, but he was elected as the top party and state leader on 11 April 2012.

The Kim family has ruled the one-party state for its entire history.

In a speech at a national meeting on Sunday, Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and one of the most senior officials under Kim, praised the North Korean leader as 'a gifted thinker and theoretician, outstanding statesman and peerlessly great commander'.

Mr Ryong Hae called Kim 'a peerless patriot and a great defender of peace' for making North Korea 'a full-fledged military power equipped with all powerful physical means of self-defence'.

He added that despite facing unprecedented difficulties, Kim had opened up a 'new era for North Korea' as a 'powerful socialist nation' prospering and developing with 'self-sustenance and self-reliance'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXI7T_0f5fnCoU00
North Korea has praised Kim Jong Ung's leadership and development of nuclear weapons in a national meeting celebration (pictured) marking 10 years in charge of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea 

The events started a week of commemorations that will also include the 110-year anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and Kim Jong Un's grandfather, on Friday.

Commercial satellite imagery has shown North Korean troops practicing for a military parade that could be held this week.

Analysts also say there are signs that North Korea could display its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), a long-range weapon used to deliver warheads to distant targets, at the event.

Last month North Korea set alarm bells ringing in Seoul, Tokyo and Washington by conducting a full ICBM test for the first time since 2017, ending a self-imposed moratorium on such tests.

New construction has been spotted at North Korea's nuclear test site, raising concerns that it could soon explode a weapon for the first time since 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HdvU_0f5fnCoU00
In a speech at a national meeting on Sunday, Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and one of the most senior officials under Kim (pictured together in 2017), praised the North Korean leader as 'a gifted thinker and theoretician, outstanding statesman and peerlessly great commander'

Last week North Korea said it opposes war but will not hesitate to use its nuclear weapons if it is attacked by South Korea.

Under Kim North Korea conducted four of its six nuclear tests, and developed massive ICBMs which analysts believe may be capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Kim has vowed to improve residents' lives and tried to boost North Korea's economy, but it suffered major contractions in recent years as it was battered by international sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and bad weather.

UN agencies have warned of possible humanitarian crises.

State media unveiled a rare new official portrait of Kim on Sunday, and reported that a Pyongyang museum had opened a new exhibition to showcase the achievements of his 'immortal leadership'.

'Ten years is a fine time for Kim to try and boost his cult of personality even higher,' Colin Zwirko, an analytical correspondent with NK News, which monitors North Korea, said on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
AFP

North Korea silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang

North Korea's state media was silent Thursday after a suspected missile test ended in what Seoul said was total failure, exploding mid-air in the skies above the capital Pyongyang almost immediately after launch. But state media on Thursday made no mention of the test, the tenth launch this year in the face of biting sanctions. 
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Il Sung
Person
Kim Jong Il
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Tests#Workers Party Of Korea#North Korean
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
Fast Company

These 5 states were designed to act as America’s ‘nuclear sponge’

The ongoing saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about a nuclear conflict to a level not seen since the 1980s. Nuclear strategists have tried to calm nerves, insisting that the odds of the situation escalating to one that would lead to such a disastrous scenario are remote. Still, António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, acknowledged this week that “the prospect of nuclear war is now back within the realm of possibility.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Place
Tokyo, JP
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
International Business Times

Pakistan Army Chief Says His Country Seeks To Expand Relations With United States

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday his country sought to expand its relationship with Washington, a day after Islamabad protested to the U.S. embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy