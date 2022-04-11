ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

‘Making the Impossible Possible’: WCU’s Scholarship Gala Raises $150,000 for Students During Historic Times

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c34ii_0f5fnA3200
Images via West Chester University.

Each year, West Chester University’s Annual Presidential Scholarship Community Gala attracts numerous friends from throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to a benefit to fund Presidential Scholarships for WCU students who have earned academic distinction.

Since its inception in 1983, the Gala has raised more than $2 million for WCU students through a renewable, four-year Presidential Scholarship. 

This year’s event did not disappoint. Following an unprecedented two years, the gala recently made its in-person return at Longwood Gardens and raised more than $150,000. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yNKC_0f5fnA3200
Image via West Chester University.

More than 340 guests honored the university’s longstanding legacy of student success and teaching excellence by attending the premier event that was made possible thanks to presenting sponsor Aramark and numerous corporate sponsors. WCU president Christopher Fiorentino and his wife, Susan Fiorentino, shared co-hosting roles with gala co-chairs Patricia and James P. Shinehouse. A 1980 graduate, James is a founding partner at Atlantic Financial Advisory Partners, and Patricia worked as a medical editor for a nursing publication company. 

Among the leaders honored at the gala were former WCU president Greg Weisenstein and former acting president Linda Lamwers, who also delivered remarks on behalf of former president Madeleine Wing Adler.

“Dr. Fiorentino and these leaders need your support: your volunteering, your advocacy, and, yes, your financial contributions,” said Adler. “This is why in December we committed an additional $25,000 to student scholarships in the fund named for my late son, J. Peter Adler. Whether you support students, or faculty and staff development, or unique university programs, it preserves the legacy of this university, the jewel in the crown of public higher education in Pennsylvania. Expect excellence and support excellence.”

Jacquelyn North, a 1981 alumna and co-chair of 150Forward: The Campaign for West Chester University, spoke about the power of student scholarships during a time of need.

“To me, scholarships make the impossible possible,” said North. “To students, a scholarship can determine whether they walk across the stage at graduation or not. In addition to supporting the President’s Scholarship, I am elated to pay it forward through the creation of my own scholarship, the North Family First-Generation College of Business Scholarship.”

“We are all here as leaders whose efforts will broaden access to scholarships, assist WCU with technological innovation, and propel tomorrow’s leaders by creating opportunities on campus, in our workforce, and in our communities,” said James Shinehouse. “Pat and I are happy to announce our newest commitment to equip these leaders with the skills they need to reach their full potential, a $100,000 endowment for international travels/study abroad. These monies will give our students the opportunity to experience the world and bring back to campus a new perspective.” 

The evening was all about West Chester University students. Attendees were impressed by the university’s participating ROTC students and Opera Theatre performers, as well as members of the Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band, and the Golden Rams Society. 

“For 39 years, we have raised more than $2 million for student scholarships,” said Fiorentino, who noted that he has been with the university for the same amount of time. “As a university practice, it remains important to intentionally uncover and then remove barriers that impede student success. Scholarship assistance, housing, food, basic goods, and services — our students continue to need support. 

“We are grateful for your efforts because they make a significant difference in the lives of well-deserving and academically talented students. We must continue this kind of ambition on their behalf.” 

This year’s incoming class of academic scholars includes Noelle Clavner, Jordan Coleman, Enrique Del Leon-Raya, Laina Harding, Kya London, Kayla Ruff, and Katelyn Skarupa. 

Image via West Chester University.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Kappa Sigma raises funds for Endowment Fund's Scholarship-Leadership Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Kappa Sigma fraternity recently announced the amount earned from its Stephen Alonzo Jackson Weekend of Giving. Between March 4 and 6, the fraternity raised more than $725,000. The Weekend of Giving was created in 2016 to raise money for the fraternity’s Endowment Fund’s Scholarship-Leadership...
CHARITIES
WTHI

New scholarship available for business students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State alumnus James Lear has created the James and Wanda Lear Family Business Scholarship. The scholarship will give support to students from Sullivan or Vigo County who are currently studying business at ISU. Indiana State University tells News 10 Lear offered advice to the...
SULLIVAN, IN
DELCO.Today

More Entries, More Prizes: WCU to Host 10th Annual Business Idea Competition on April 20

Image via West Chester University. As West Chester University wraps up its sesquicentennial, it is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the annual Business Idea Competition hosted by the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Entrepreneurial Leadership Center. The finalists will compete in person on Wednesday, April 20, at the WCU Alumni and Foundation Center before a panel of judges that consists of business angel investors, entrepreneurs, and business advisors.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Society
West Chester, PA
Education
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Daily Leader

Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
HIGH SCHOOL
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longwood University#College#Creating Opportunities#Charity#Wcu#West Chester University#Presidential Scholarships#Aramark
Black Enterprise

Morehouse College Students Earn Top Honors at 33rd Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, America’s Premier HBCU Academic Competition

Morehouse College has emerged as the champion of the 33rd Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), America’s premier academic competition for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), after more than 150 thrilling games of head-to-head competition. More than 300 HBCU students, coaches, presidents and institutional representatives participated in...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The 74

The Impact of ‘Lost Instructional Time’ on Students During COVID-19

The State Board of Education heard Wednesday about a new study assessing what the state’s Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is calling the “impact of lost instructional time” on North Carolina students due to COVID-19. The study found an impact in almost every subject. Michael Maher, executive director of the Office of Learning Recovery & […]
EDUCATION
DELCO.Today

Immaculata to Host Undergrad Open House on April 23

Immaculata University will hold an undergraduate open house on Saturday, April 23. The event will include two tracks: one from 9 AM-1 PM for high school students and college students interested in transferring, and another from 9:30 AM-12 PM for adult students interested in earning an undergraduate degree. At the...
COLLEGES
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers — CCRES

CCRES seeks education-oriented professionals for a number of Chester County openings. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
US News and World Report

3 Things to Know When Choosing Electives at a U.S. Graduate School

Most graduate programs at U.S. universities require students to take a certain set of classes. Apart from these courses, students are also typically allowed to select a few elective courses from any department that relates to their major or area of research. While some international students may be unaware of this option in U.S. graduate programs, selecting the right elective courses is important.
COLLEGES
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy