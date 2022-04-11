ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Arrest Made in Connection to Aggravated Robbery Incident on Texas Tech Campus

By Jacob Coats
 4 days ago
One person was arrested following an aggravated robbery incident Sunday morning on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas Tech Police Department reports the incident...

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

