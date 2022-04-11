ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators 2022 spring football game: Everything you need to know

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 09: Florida Gators fans during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators on October 9, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s Orange and Blue game week and the Florida Gators are just days away from the first spring game of the Billy Napier era.

UF fans will get their first glimpse of the 2021 football team Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

“It’s a big deal. We can’t wait for Thursday night in the Swamp,” Napier said. “Obviously it’s an open invitation, it’s free. We’re excited that this is our first opportunity to engage the student body.

“I went for a few walks this week and every kid I met when I was out there I asked them to come to the spring game on Thursday night. I got a lot yeses so we’re excited about that. Certainly our fans that are coming in town, we look forward to that. We want them to arrive early.”

Changing the date of the game

This year’s spring game was originally scheduled for April 16, but last month Florida moved the date up two days. The decision was made, in large part, to give the Gators their own day.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina and Miami are just a few of the more than a dozen teams scheduled to host a spring game this Saturday. Florida’s decision to change the spring game date was explained by Billy Napier.

“This is going to create an opportunity for us to engage the student body for the first time. We are going to be able to get them here prior to Easter break. We’re going to have some of the best recruits in the entire country here to show them what the University of Florida and Gator Nation are all about,” Napier said. “Again, this is a personal invitation for you guys to join us. We look forward to the challenges and the opportunities that are ahead of us.”

How to attend the Gators spring game

Admission to the game is free on Thursday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 pm. Fans are encouraged to attend the game and get there early for Gator Walk at 5:00 pm on the North end of the stadium.

Gates at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will open at 6 p.m. Gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 12, 15, and 18 will open for fan entry. General admission seating will be located on the west and east stands, as well as the lower north and south end zones.

Men’s head basketball coach Todd Golden and women’s basketball coach Kelly Rae Finley will serve as honorary captains for the two teams.

A competitive atmosphere

This won’t be a walk-through or a game filled with gimmicks as it has been in the past. Napier wants to create a competitive, game-like atmosphere. That begins this week.

The team will split into two teams and will practice separately during the last week of spring camp. On game day, the teams will run out of separate tunnels using both the home and visiting locker rooms.

The game will feature four quarters. A 15-minute halftime and a running clock with the exception of the last four minutes of each half. The clock will also stop for penalties, change of possession, and scores.

Incentives for the students and fans

All UF students should enter Ben Hill Griffin Stadium via gates 12 and 15. The first 1,000 students can pick up an Orange or Blue Florida Gators bucket hat and a free popcorn voucher upon entry.

Fans can pick up the official 2022 Florida Football Orange & Blue Game roster while supplies last.

All fans attending the Orange & Blue game can enter to win prizes. Those include two 2022 Florida Football season tickets. There is also a Throwback Florida Football helmet, a Disney gift card, pregame sideline passes, and more.

Fans who are attending the game are encouraged to complete this form. and be in the stadium on Thursday night for their chance to win prizes.

This will be the Gators’ first spring game in three years. Florida’s entire spring camp was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. The 2021 spring game was nixed as Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was serving as a testing site for COVID-19.

